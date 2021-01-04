Rowan-Cabarrus names Excellence in Teaching award recipients

“It is an honor to be nominated by my students and selected for this award by my peers, and it is a privilege to teach here,” Laney said. “By far, the greatest satisfaction comes in being able to help our students reach their goals.”

Laney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, along with master’s degrees in criminal justice administration and emergency services management. He is in the second year of the Doctor of Criminal Justice program at Saint Leo University, specializing in Homeland Security. He also is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Rowan.

Meghan Varner is an adjunct instructor of political science at Rowan-Cabarrus and has more than 10 years of experience providing leadership, management and education for government departments and universities. She was the recipient of UNC Wilmington’s Unsung Hero Award in 2006, UNC Wilmington’s Distinguished Service Award in 2007, and Elon University School of Law’s Certificate of Achievement in Recognition of Superior Commitment to Public Service in 2012. A member of the Town of Spencer’s Planning Board, she also has served on the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and worked as a project assistant to the town manager, where she researched and advised on training materials, updates to town policies and ordinances.