Rowan-Cabarrus offers full scholarships for many short-term training programs

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently received $483,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand educational opportunities and workforce development programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the GEER program, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded funds to governors to provide local educational institutions with emergency assistance to address challenges resulting from COVID-19. The funding allows Rowan-Cabarrus to provide scholarships to eligible students enrolling in high-demand workforce training programs within specific pathways.
“Our goal is to change lives by helping students build a better future for themselves and their families, and to serve our community by helping to build a well-trained workforce. GEER-funded scholarships are enabling us to expand these efforts at a time when many people are looking for new opportunities,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
To be eligible for a $750 GEER scholarship, a student must be a North Carolina resident and enrolled in an approved workforce or continuing education program of at least 96 contact hours, leading to a state or industry-recognized credential. Rowan-Cabarrus offers GEER-approved pathways in automotive, construction, criminal justice, emergency medical services, fire and emergency services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, information technology, and transportation.
Scholarship money may be used to help cover the cost of attending eligible classes through September 30, 2022, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, testing, transportation, childcare, and other education-related needs. For students not eligible for GEER funding, Rowan-Cabarrus offers a variety of scholarship opportunities and financial assistance.
“As many North Carolinians have lost jobs during COVID-19 and look for stable, well-paying careers, this funding offers a unique opportunity to help reduce some of the barriers they are facing,” Spalding said. “This is an opportunity for them to gain skills and credentials that lead quickly to a rewarding career, at little or no cost to them. GEER funding will change the lives of many people in our community.”
For more information, visit www.rccc.edu/corporatecontinuing/geer-scholarship. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).