Rowan-Cabarrus offers full scholarships for many short-term training programs

Scholarship money may be used to help cover the cost of attending eligible classes through September 30, 2022, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, testing, transportation, childcare, and other education-related needs. For students not eligible for GEER funding, Rowan-Cabarrus offers a variety of scholarship opportunities and financial assistance.

“As many North Carolinians have lost jobs during COVID-19 and look for stable, well-paying careers, this funding offers a unique opportunity to help reduce some of the barriers they are facing,” Spalding said. “This is an opportunity for them to gain skills and credentials that lead quickly to a rewarding career, at little or no cost to them. GEER funding will change the lives of many people in our community.”