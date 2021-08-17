Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center Relocates to Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

SALISBURY – The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center has moved to the new Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, located at 57 Union Street South in downtown Concord. The Cabarrus Center, a collaborative workspace, welcomes and supports new and existing businesses through educational programs, networking, events and more.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center continues to serve both Cabarrus and Rowan counties, and its business resource library will remain at the College’s North Carolina Research Campus location in Kannapolis.

“The move to the Cabarrus Center made sense, as we want to collaborate with as many community business partners as possible to offer greater value and opportunity to our clients through the Small Business Center,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Craig Lamb. “Our clients will continue to receive the same services, with the added benefit of having partners like the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Commission under the same roof.”