The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary annually awards scholarships to graduating seniors or students completing a GED within this fiscal school year from Cabarrus and Stanly County area schools.

The $1,000 scholarships will be granted to students who will be attending an accredited college, community college or technical school as full-time students upon their graduation. The scholarships will be paid directly to the students’ school of choice.

The scholarship committee considers each applicant’s financial need, involvement in helping to better the community, and commendable character traits.

Applications are available in the guidance offices at area high schools, on the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary website: https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/cabarrus-stanly/womens-auxiliary or, contact the Salvation Army at (704) 782-7822.

Applications need to be submitted by the applicant to The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025 or to Post Office Box 511, Concord, NC 28026-0511 postmarked no later than Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.