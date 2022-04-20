Sara Newell officially A.L. Brown principal

KANNAPOLIS - Dr. Sara Newell will began serving as principal at A. L. Brown High School Tuesday, April 12. Newell has been serving as the interim principal since mid-January and has also served as both a teacher and AIG Lead for the district.

Kannapolis City School Superintendent Kevin Garay, stated “Dr. Newell has demonstrated her passion for serving the A.L. Brown community and her commitment to leading A.L. Brown High School. She combines an incredible work ethic with a strong desire to support those around her. She is also well respected by the A.L. Brown community and very invested in Kannapolis City Schools. She has excelled in the role of interim principal and is ready for this opportunity.”

The Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education officially approved making Newell principal at its April meeting.

Newell received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Saint Bonaventure University in New York. She earned a Master’s in Middle Grades Instruction from Gardner-Webb University, an add-on certification in K12 Gifted Education from UNC Charlotte, and a Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction and add-on administration certification in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University.