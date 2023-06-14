The project to replace R. Brown McAllister STEM School is more than halfway finished, according to an update provided to the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education Monday night.

The new school, which will be 116,000 square feet and is being designed for a capacity of 756 students, is 52 percent completed, according to a PowerPoint presentation from Brian Cone, CCS’ director of Architecture, Planning and Construction.

“We’re on the downhill slide though there’s quite a few days to go within the project,” Cone told the school board.

It is being built on the existing school site, which consists of approximately 32 acres located at 541 Sunnyside Drive. There will be 46 classrooms.

Construction for the school began in July 2021 and is expected to be completed in late spring of 2024. The school will open August 2024.

YCH Architects designed the new facility while Rodgers Builders has been overseeing construction.

Total construction of the building is estimated to cost $41 million, of which about $18 million has already been spent.

The existing school exit will be closed for the entire summer so work can be completed on the new entrance/exit. Work on the north entrance of the new school began Monday.

On May 23, a topping out ceremony was held to mark the last and highest beam that was set. First grade students watched from the playground as the beam, which was signed by the school body and staff, was hoisted into place.

The plan is to eventually redevelop the current R. Brown facility to become the new Mary Frances Wall Center. Feasibility studies will start once the students are in the new school, Cone said.

Cabarrus County plans to allocate to $11 million for CCS to help with the redevelopment.

The school board also:

Recognized Hickory Ridge High alumnus Josiah Hailey Young, who is one of four U.S. Presidential Scholars from North Carolina. A Morehead-Cain scholarship winner, Young will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill to study at the UNC Kenan–Flagler Business School.

Approved school fees for the 2023-2024 school year. Of note, parking fees will increase from $25 to $30 next school year, while instrument usage fees will also increase from $25 to $50.