School board reverses decision on K-3rd graders plan

The County did hit 449 cases Friday though which was concerning to Carpenter, which is why she asked to amend the agenda and vote to not bring back students in kindergarten through third grade under Plan A.

COVID-19 numbers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In recent weeks, Cabarrus Health Alliance has released updated fatality numbers in the County. Recent research shown by the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown children who contract COVID-19 are more likely to have mild symptoms and less likely to infect others.

The numbers released in the County show zero deaths for children under the age of 20. But there have been 672 cases of the novel coronavirus in that time.

Blackwell pointed out these numbers in the meeting as well as those from the survey that showed 17 of the 21 elementary schools in the County had more than 60 percent of parents wanting to send their children back to school under Plan A. Thirteen of those schools had more than 70 percent willing to do so.

“Based on the numbers, and we continuously talk about numbers, and what the numbers are showing is that children are not transmitting this virus in the same way that adults are transmitting it to each other,” she said. “I think that going backwards is a detriment to these kids’ education.