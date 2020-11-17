School board says no change despite rising COVID-19 cases

The Cabarrus County Board of Education elected not to take any action in regards to students remaining on campus at Monday’s Board Meeting. Outgoing board member Barry Shoemaker recommended leaving any decision on potentially changing plans to the next meeting when three new board members will begin their terms.
Board member Carolyn Carpenter raised the question toward the end of Monday’s meeting about the possible need for stepping back from Plan B due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county. She did not make a motion to change plans, she was just asking her fellow board members if the issue should be discussed.
“We originally had said we wanted (students) in at 5 percent,” Carpenter said. “Right now, I looked at the state right now, and if you look at the state we are at 8.3 percent. To me that’s unacceptable.”
The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) currently lists the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days as “critical.” The county has recently seen pandemic highs in the number of active cases with the most recent reporting indicating 757 in the community.
The most recent positive rate in Cabarrus County sat at 7.75 percent for the week of Nov. 7. That is the highest it has been since July. Over the last two reporting cycles the rate has been above 7 percent which was the first time in four months it has been that high.
Cabarrus County Schools updates its COVID-19 numbers weekly and cases in the district doubled from the last week with 37 cases reported in students and 11 in staff. As of this moment though, according to Board Chair Rob Walter, CHA is not currently recommending any movement from Plan B which CCS is currently operating under.
Part of the reason for that is the district’s commitment to maintaining social distance on campuses. According to CHA, the No. 1 way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is staying six feet apart from other individuals. The reason being is COVID-19 is classified as a “droplet precaution.” Droplet precautions are used to prevent the spread of pathogens that are passed through respiratory secretions and do not survive for long in transit. These droplets are relatively large particles that cannot travel though the air very far. They are transmitted through coughing, sneezing, and talking.
According to CHA, the average person’s respiratory secretions pass no further than six feet, so maintaining social distance ensures they likely will not be passed.
“It’s people that are the concern,” Erin Babbitt, CHA’s lead nurse on the COVID Health Information Team said in an interview last week.
She continued: “The reason the social distancing is so important is because we can be doing everything perfectly, every single person that shows up to your house can feel well, they can all be fever free, but if someone wakes up the next morning with a fever or with a cough and ends up testing positive, 48 hours prior to your symptom onset you’re contagious. So there is a level of risk with every interaction with people.”
The No. 2 way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 per CHA is the wearing of masks. Every student and staff member on campus for CCS is required to maintain social distance and wear a mask at all times.
Because of that the state and several members of the BOE believe campuses to be some of the safest places for individuals as long as those guidelines are followed.
“I definitely want to make the statement that we go back to the same conversation we’ve been having with that — the school system and the campuses are probably one of the safer environments,” Board member Holly Grimsley said. “With the masking that is mandated, it’s not an option, the numbers that we’re keeping, they’re only two days a week, they alternate.
“I still go back to what I said, ‘We have one of the safest environments with the way we clean and the chemicals we are using.’”
Babbitt said it is extremely unlikely an individual gets COVID-19 from the touching of a surface, but CCS is diligent about its cleaning every single day anyway on the entirety of school property.
Taking all of that into account, considering the fact students will be out of school for most of next week with Thanksgiving break coming up, and with new board members set to take their seats on the board at the first meeting in December, the board of education elected not to take any action regarding students being educated on campus at Monday’s meeting.
The holidays will be important though as the state has preemptively modified its gathering limits to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors to do its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
Masks are still required across the state and social distancing is still recommended. Board Member Cindy Fertenbaugh did note that in her job at a supermarket during the day she has seen fewer people wearing masks in stores, so those instances, as well as the rise in cases in Cabarrus County, could indicate the public isn’t being as diligent with COVID-19 guidelines as it has in months past.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education will have three new members.
The board of education wants students to get the best education they can at CCS and they all say that can be done best with in-person learning. Staying healthy and keeping COVID-19 under control ensures that can continue which is also what the Health Alliance wants.
“We know that everybody has pandemic fatigue, we know that this is exhausting,” Jordan Karas, Program Manager for CHA’s COVID Department, said. “But Cabarrus Health Alliance is here to support our community in every way that we can and we are doing it tirelessly, so are a lot of other organizations.
“We just want Cabarrus County residents to hang on and let’s do this together. It’s going to take all of us to have this type of behavior for us to slow this down. We don’t want it to speed up, we want it to slow down. So just hang in there. We’re proud of Cabarrus County, let’s just all do this together.”
