School starts Monday and CCS is ready

Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) is set to begin the 2022-23 school year on Monday with much to celebrate. Departments across the district have been working hard since school ended in June to prepare facilities, staff, teachers and support systems for the return to a district that has grown by 4.5% year-over-year.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki recently told WCNC news, “We’re excited to get our students back in school on Monday.”

“This is a growing district. We’re going to open with around 35,000 students — 1,600 more than last year. There are going to be challenges with that growth, but we feel as though our administration and staff have worked hard over the summer to address those, and we’re ready to begin a new school year on Aug. 29. We had an incredible RISE Conference last week for our teachers and staff, and the excitement and momentum building towards a new school year was contagious. We’re starting this year focused on serving Every Student, Every Day, Whatever it Takes.”

Recently, Kopicki was joined by several members of the CCS leadership team to present updates to the Board of Education on a broad range of topics including school safety, staffing, learning, wellness, Exceptional Children, transportation, school nutrition, athletics and construction projects.

School safety

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw and Concord Police Maj. Todd McGhee joined CCS Student Safety & Well-Being Director Amy Lowder to discuss the School Resource Officer program and readiness for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, there are 18 sheriff’s deputies and 22 CPD officers serving in our schools as Resource Officers. Both Shaw and McGhee agreed that their officers are prepared, and have worked actively over the summer using nationwide best practices in training to better serve our schools. Resource officers across the district spent much of their summer by serving in the community — building relationships within those school districts they serve.

2022 teacher staffing

Dr. Marion Bish, CCS Chief Talent Officer, briefed the board on current staffing levels within Cabarrus County Schools. Since June, vacancies for CCS classroom teachers have dropped from 135 to less than 30 currently, with 97% of certified teacher vacancies filled district-wide.

Human Resources Director Dr. Michael Williams has worked hard over the summer with innovative ideas to successfully recruit and retain teachers to Cabarrus County. The number of qualified substitutes has also increased over the summer.

RISE Conference

Every student. Every Day. Whatever it takes. That’s the theme for this year, and CCS kicked it off with a two-day professional development conference called RISE. The event, organized by CCS staff and held at J.M. Robinson High School, featured keynote speakers Sarah Johnson and Jonathan Alsheimer — allowing more than 3,500 CCS employees to join together and celebrate the return to school.

RISE also featured more than 50 individual professional development sessions, hosted by current CCS teachers and administrators — utilizing more than 100 talented CCS employees as session hosts and moderators to deliver high-level content and instruction to district employees.

Exceptional Children

CCS Director of Exceptional Children, Angela Fitzwater, updated the board on current happenings within the EC Department, including a pilot program that she hopes will aid in the efficiency of the IEP process. Fitzwater also indicated the introduction of new structured programs at A.T. Allen and Hickory Ridge Elementary Schools this fall, as well as transition programs added at J.M. Robinson High and West Cabarrus High which will allow students who have graduated but are still eligible for EC services to practice job and social skills as they transition from high school.

Social-emotional learning

Student and Family Support Director Amy Jewell is excited about placing 32 school social workers across the district this year, as well the district’s partnership and involvement with 17 community support organizations which will further assist students and families throughout the year.

School transportation

Cabarrus County Transportation Director Art Whitaker reports that CCS will roll 236 buses and 20 vans on Monday morning, serving more than 24,000 students in our district. Transportation routes have been planned for the opening week and will be fine-tuned into September to increase efficiency. CCS is actively recruiting, hiring and training bus drivers to fill vacancies, but will be able to successfully serve bus ridership when school opens.

School Nutrition

The waiver program which allowed all students to receive free breakfast and lunch has expired. LeGrand said the School Nutrition Program has already processed 13,000 applications within the district for free-or-reduced meals. Applications are still being accepted online at https://www.lunchapplication.com/. Paper applications are also available at school sites.

Program choice

Cabarrus County Schools continues to expand its Program Choice offering, adding the Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute. CHSI is a partnership with Atrium Health and opened to students earlier this month with an inaugural class of 60 freshmen.

Summer maintenance projects

CCS maintenance and facilities staff has been working all summer on both new and repair projects. Some of those include:

Placed security vestibules at HRHS, JMRHS and NCMS.

Repaving of parking lots at MPHS and CMS.

Installing and completing mobile complexes at RCCC.

Installing mobiles at RBMES, PSRES, CAFÉ and HRHS.

Installed new Kalwall skylights at JNFMS.

Window replacements at CHS.

Exterior door replacements at MPES.

Installed a parking/unloading area and nurses office at the Virtual Academy.

Installed new playground at BES and HES.

Installed a new gym floor at CCHS.

Installed a new HVAC system at the CCHS fieldhouse.

Installed new bathroom partitions at CHS, CCHS, NCMS.

Completed painting at CCHS on both the interior and exterior.

Completed access control upgrades at CMS, WMIES, HEWMS.

Installed interior door hardware at CHS.

Installed LED parking lot lights at JNFMS.

Installed new whiteboards at JNFMS.

Upgraded and repaired the stormwater pond at JRMHS.

Renovating the dining space for additional capacity at CCGMS and HRMS.

Installed new flooring in the cafeteria and the multipurpose room and MPES.

Repaired the 6th grade wing roof at NCMS.

Repaired the gutter and drainage system at NCMS.

Completed the WROES retaining wall.

Renovated the Early College mobiles.

Summer leadership development

Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Gordon Palmer, Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools Anna Blessington and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Johanna Parker were joined by several CCS principals to discuss the outlook for schools opening on Aug. 29. All thanked their custodial and CCS maintenance staff for the hard work to ready their buildings, the summer professional development attended by teachers and administrators, and each spoke of the excitement among teachers to welcome students back.

Athletics

Bryan Tyson, district athletic director, briefed the board on the start of the 2022 fall athletic seasons. Our high school fall sports are currently serving 1,700 student-athletes while middle school participation is at 900 student-athletes for the fall. Tyson also reported on the completion of the synthetic turf playing surface at Mount Pleasant, and updated the board on the progress at Concord’s High synthetic stadium field — expected to host its first varsity football game on Sept. 16. Concord relocated its season opener on Aug. 19 to Webb Field, the former home of the Spiders, and the namesake of the school’s mascot.

Providing technology to every student

Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Ben Allred said his staff is prepared for the new school year. Currently, the district employs a technology facilitator at each school, has 18 fix-break technicians on staff, and completed 98% of its work orders last year in three days or less.