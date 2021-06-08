Shayna Yost earns degree

LINCOLN, NE – Shayna Ashton Yost of Stanfield was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Yost earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
