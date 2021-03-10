State leaders announce agreement on soon giving all students option of Plan A

RALEIGH — North Carolina leaders together announced at a press conference Wednesday there is a bipartisan agreement in place which will move all elementary schools into Plan A and offer the same option for middle and high schools for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue and House Democratic Leader Robert Reives together announced at the press conference the agreement was in place. It will still have to go through the state legislature for approval, but all sides said Wednesday during the press conference this deal is on a fast track.
“Today’s decision is about restoring choice to parents and students as well as providing greater flexibility to school districts," Truitt said. "Today is about putting our students first. I’m glad to see the science prevail and grateful to see state leaders come together and transcend party lines for the sake of our students.”
This news comes two week after Gov. Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 37 which would have forced all school districts to at least offer in-person learning to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Wednesday’s announcement seems to be an extension of this bill not only dictating a move to Plan A for all elementary students, but also offering Plan A to middle and high school students for the first time since schools closed as educational institutions in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Once the agreement is officially made and gets through the legislature it will go into effect 21 days after Gov. Cooper signs it into law. He said he estimates this date to be around April 1.
While Plan A will be required for all elementary schools once this agreement is put into law, students and families will still have the option to keep children in virtual academies.
"There is a full option for a parent to choose a virtual option for their children," Cooper said.
Any middle or high school deciding to move to Plan A must first notify the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and describe their safety plan. Social distancing of six feet is not required in Gov. Cooper’s Plan A.
This agreement would not affect Cabarrus County Schools at the elementary level as the district was already planning to move all students into Plan A starting Monday. It would however affect the middle school level giving the option of Plan A which has not been offered since the beginning of the pandemic.
Kannapolis City Schools is currently operating under Plan B at all levels and intended to stay at that option for the rest of the year. However, KCS did give the caveat that if the state made changes it would adjust as needed.
KCS has already operated at Plan A during the school year as all elementary school students were given the option to be in school full time from the beginning of November through the start of Winter Break. Kannapolis went to a fully remote option to begin the 2021 year and moved to Plan B in the middle of February.
COVID-19 numbers are currently at the lowest in Cabarrus County since the month of October. The infection rate sits just above 5 percent and hospitalizations have fallen below 30. This is the case for many Counties across the state as well. While the improving numbers are surely part of the reason for Wednesday’s announced agreement, it is also true newly elected State Superintendent Truitt and other elected officials have been insistent on getting children back into schools since they took office.
“We are sending a clear message that for students, the cost is too great and the loss too large to prevent our middle and high school students from attending school five days per week,” Truitt said. “I want to thank Senator Berger, Speaker Moore, and Senator Ballard, and Governor Cooper, and Deputy Secretary Susan Gale Perry for their tireless efforts to get us to this point today as we work to get students back in the classroom full time. I’m glad to see science prevail and state leaders transcend party lines for the sake of our communities.”