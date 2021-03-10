State leaders announce agreement on soon giving all students option of Plan A

Once the agreement is officially made and gets through the legislature it will go into effect 21 days after Gov. Cooper signs it into law. He said he estimates this date to be around April 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Plan A will be required for all elementary schools once this agreement is put into law, students and families will still have the option to keep children in virtual academies.

"There is a full option for a parent to choose a virtual option for their children," Cooper said.

Any middle or high school deciding to move to Plan A must first notify the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and describe their safety plan. Social distancing of six feet is not required in Gov. Cooper’s Plan A.

This agreement would not affect Cabarrus County Schools at the elementary level as the district was already planning to move all students into Plan A starting Monday. It would however affect the middle school level giving the option of Plan A which has not been offered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Kannapolis City Schools is currently operating under Plan B at all levels and intended to stay at that option for the rest of the year. However, KCS did give the caveat that if the state made changes it would adjust as needed.