Students graduate from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY – University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year's ceremonies.
Cumberlands' newest graduates include the following students:
Phanindra Alladi of Concord completed Master of Science in Information Technology.
Satish Mannepalli of Harrisburg completed Master of Science in Project Management.
Todd Nebeker of Matthews completed Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership.
The university also honored exemplary students during its undergraduate commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, acknowledging the students' exceptional academic performance, leadership, and character.