Superintendent Lowder discusses COVID-19, first few weeks under Plan B

There was also some fear about getting back onto campus for possibly at-risk individuals. That will continue to be a discussion throughout the year, but for those who have come onto campus, Dr. Lowder said he has seen positive feedback.

“Obviously when people come back there’s some anxiety about coming back to school, but once they’re back and see that people really are going to be six feet apart and they are going to wear a mask and they’re not going to take it off that a lot of that anxiety is gone,” he said. “I can’t tell you that there’s nobody out there that has some type of anxiety, but most of the feedback has been — especially once the kids got back in and people see ‘Oh, really kids do wear a mask all day long,’ when they pretty much follow directions and teachers are doing that too — that the majority of people feel pretty good about the setting that we’re in right now.”