Superintendent Lowder discusses COVID-19, first few weeks under Plan B

CABARRUS COUNTY — Superintendent Chris Lowder did not recommend any changes at Monday’s Board of Education Work Session to the way the district is handling the COVID-19 pandemic while currently operating under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B.
This was the first meeting the Board of Education has held since bringing students back onto campus under Plan B — partially remote, partially on-campus learning — on Oct. 19.
Since then Cabarrus County has seen an uptick in cases hitting a pandemic high for the area with 628 active cases as of Monday’s Work Session. Within the last two weeks active cases have gone from 472 on Oct. 30, to 533 on Nov. 4 and to 574 on Nov. 6.
The Health Alliance keeps CCS informed of these numbers, but Superintendent Lowder said they are not told what necessarily leads to upticks in cases. However, since the start of the pandemic the County — and the state for that matter — has seen rises around holidays with the infection rate going from 9.64 to 9.86 after the Fourth of July and from 6.13 to 6.46 after Labor Day, so it’s possible a rise in cases could be associated with Halloween.
Cabarrus County Schools saw 24 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 with seven in staff members and 17 in students, but Lowder said — as of Monday’s meeting — he had not heard of any cases being transmitted in schools. The district’s adherence to the three “W’s” has been a big part of that.
All students and staff are required by the state to wear masks, socially distance and frequently wash their hands. Additionally, Cabarrus County Schools is doing temperature checks on every individual before they walk onto campus and students who are boarding busses must have their temps checked before using school transportation.
“As a general rule, no, we do not have transmission from person to person at school,” he said. “Now, I can’t tell you we don’t have one that somebody may have gone home today and we may find out that somebody actually got that from school, but as a general rule, we don’t have very many, none that I’m aware of right now, where somebody went to school and got it from somebody else at school.
“That’s very low and really across the state from what we understand is pretty low, but there’s obviously a lot of contact tracing to get back to where that starts.”
The CDC and Cabarrus Health Alliance recently updated their “close contact” requirements which could result in more quarantines moving forward.
Kannapolis City Schools barely had quarantines in the double digits prior to last week, but this week it had 37 quarantines as a result of four positive tests in the district. The new guidelines say “close contact” is if someone is near someone who has tested positive for 15 total minutes in a 24-hour period. Previously it was 15 consecutive minutes.
CCS updates its COVID-19 numbers every Monday at 5 p.m. on the district website. While there were cases again this week on campuses, Superintendent Lowder said things are going well.
“Obviously students are coming two days a week,” he said. “They’re A and B and all remote on Friday and I think our principals would tell you that is going well.”
He continued: “Are there active cases and contact tracing and quarantines that are around those with some staff and some students? Yes, and that’s all part of the dashboard that’s on the website.”
Board member Cindy Fertenbaugh said she and fellow member Carolyn Carpenter were in a meeting earlier in the day discussing curriculum and instruction and there was a focus on things that are going well and what might improve.
Everyone in the district has been highly complimentary of the work staff has been doing in this tough time and Fertenbaugh said that once again.
“I just wanted to commend the staff for actively watching and trying to improve and sharing information in their peer groups to improve the learning situation,” she said.
Staff members have been asked to do a lot since school started in August as they have had to learn how to educate remotely and then once again figure out how to educate both on-campus and remotely at the same time.
There was also some fear about getting back onto campus for possibly at-risk individuals. That will continue to be a discussion throughout the year, but for those who have come onto campus, Dr. Lowder said he has seen positive feedback.
“Obviously when people come back there’s some anxiety about coming back to school, but once they’re back and see that people really are going to be six feet apart and they are going to wear a mask and they’re not going to take it off that a lot of that anxiety is gone,” he said. “I can’t tell you that there’s nobody out there that has some type of anxiety, but most of the feedback has been — especially once the kids got back in and people see ‘Oh, really kids do wear a mask all day long,’ when they pretty much follow directions and teachers are doing that too — that the majority of people feel pretty good about the setting that we’re in right now.”
