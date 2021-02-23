Superintendent Lowder receives surprise from Coach K

CABARRUS COUNTY — Chris Lowder got a surprise from a national champion Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools received a video message from none other than the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils Mike Krzyzewski during a morning meeting.

“Hey Chris, this is Coach K and I want to interrupt your huge meeting today — a very important one — just to say thanks for the great job you’ve done with leadership in your County as Superintendent,” Krzyzewski said. “To keep education going at the level that you guys are doing it and all the leaders in the room with you, you’ve worked together as one.

“They respect the heck out of you and hope today you find even more answers to this crazy environment that we’re in.”

The video call was arranged by Concord Middle School Principal Liz Snyder with a little help from her friend from Josh Humphrey. She said Krzyzewski is Lowder’s idol and she wanted to do something special for him this week.

She shared the video on her Facebook page with a little message of her own.