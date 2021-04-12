Tabitha Paisley -- superstar at Beverly Hills -- a teacher of the year nominee

CONCORD — The fact that Beverly Hills STEM Elementary second-grade teacher Tabitha Paisley says she always feels “like a newbie” really drives home her principal’s praise of her.
“She’s probably one of the most humble people that we have on our staff,” Richie Wells said. “As good as she is she’s not going to be the one to talk about it.”
One of six nominees for the 2020-21 Cabarrus County Teacher of the Year, Paisley was a little “intimidated” when she found out she had not only earned the nomination for her school but also for the entire district. But according to Wells, there could have been no better representative at Beverly Hills this year.
“I’m really proud that she’s able to represent herself and our school and our district at the district level with five other, I’m sure, great teachers across the district,” he said.
An actual newbie
Ms. Paisley is far from inexperienced earning her Bachelor’s Degree from Pensacola Christian College in Elementary Education and Teaching in 2001 and a Master’s Degree from Nazareth College in 2016, but she is relatively new to Cabarrus County Schools as she is in her fourth year at Beverly Hills Elementary.
She spent a good time of her life teaching in another state and coming to North Carolina was certainly a new experience, but one she said has been a great one.
“I have especially been lucky as a transplant to see that the families of the community and the teachers working together, we have something amazing,” she said.
With the glowing way Principal Wells talks about Ms. Paisley, it’s easy to see why the Beverly Hills community has embraced her. But her hard work behind the scenes really sheds a light on why her coworkers respect her so much as well.
Mr. Wells recounted a summer when Ms. Paisley actually asked for her key back — teachers have to return their keys at the end of every academic year — so she could go back to her classroom and turn countertops into dry/erase boards for her students.
“She is the most dedicated education professional, probably I’ve ever worked with,” Wells said. “She gets there are 6, 6:30 every morning, so she’s literally the first person to get there besides our head custodian and most days she’s the last one to leave.”
Ms. Paisley though has a reason for constantly working on that type of grind. She feels like she always has room to get better for her students.
“I always feel like I have so many areas that I could be working on and to be recognized as this pedestal position of like this model teacher is really surprising,” she said. “It’s really humbling because teaching is a part of who I am, it’s not just my job. So that makes me eat, sleep, drink school, that’s kind of how I’m wired and so I’m super humbled and honored to even be considered for that because it kind of validates this calling that I have.”
She expects a lot out of herself but to say the school doesn’t ask a lot out of her as well wouldn’t be right. Beverly Hills needed someone to teach second grade this year. Ms. Paisley was a fifth grade teacher before the start of the school year. She is now a second grade teacher because that is what the school needed.
This is the definition of a year where she knows she could get better and she continues to work to get there.
“I think I always feel like there’s always a new way, so I’m always reading new literature, like, there’s got to be someone out there who knows another way or another trick or another way that I don’t know yet, so I always feel like a newb,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh! This would be great, why didn’t I think of that?’”
Growth
Ms. Paisley is always learning, always thinking, always working to grow because she knows she can. Growth is her passion both for herself as well as for her coworkers and students.
“If we focus on growth we’re less afraid to fail,” she said. “I think one of the things (with the) school system, the way it’s set up, we struggle because we put letter grades or number grades on things and kids get afraid to see a grade.
“So I really am passionate about saying, ‘Yes there’s a grade there, we have to do those, that’s part of the whole process, but did you grow from yesterday? Did you get one more right? Did you sound out one more word? Did you read one minute more?’ And celebrating that growth because not every kid is going to get it the first time and there are kids that aren’t going to get it the 100th time. But being able to say, ‘Yes, I can look at that, see I grew here. No, I don’t have the answer yet but I was able to control my emotions.’”
Failure is not something Ms. Paisley sees as a problem. It’s something she identifies as a learning opportunity.
“It’s OK to fail,” she said. “It’s reading and it’s math and it’s standards and it’s students, but there’s a huge amount of growth that happens for students (so) when they see you fail but you also grow so much when you fail and you’re willing to take that risk. I think I want to be the cheerleader to be like, ‘Hey guys, it’s alright, let’s try it. Let’s go for it. Let’s do this.’”
The same goes for her coworkers as well. She believes she can always get better and she knows her fellow educators want the same thing. However, if she were named Teacher of the Year, she would want to fight for the chance to give her fellows Cabarrus County educators the time to get better.
“I think one of the problems that teachers face is they know they’ve got weaknesses, they desperately want to address them, but finding the time to do that is really challenging, so I would love to be able to help them solve that,” she said. “Where do we build in a place for teachers to shore up those weaknesses and to pursue their passion as well? Because there are so many teachers that are excited about technology but they’re intimidated because they don’t have the time to really dive into understanding it.
“I think that if we could build time in for learning and practice that doesn’t take away from their planning time or grading time or their time with the students, I think that’s really a big thing.”
The Ultimate Teacher of the Year
It’s hard to argue this year has not been difficult for teachers. It’s easy to argue that it would be wrong to say it has been easy. Starting in the summer teachers had to learn to teach curriculum virtually while not knowing if they would have any chance to begin the year in person in any type of way.
Starting the school year they had to teach in a fully virtual fashion. In October they had to teach students both in classrooms and at home. Before Christmas and through Martin Luther King Jr. Day they had to educate virtually — again. Then in January it was mixed again and in February many had to teach mixed but with much fuller classrooms.
This year has been incredibly jumbled and challenging and downright insane for educators so whoever is selected as the CCS Teacher of the Year truly earned it. But for Ms. Paisley, she didn’t see it as anything more than one more way she could get better.
“Nobody saw it coming and that’s what made it so different,” she said. “Nobody was talking about the changes that were going to happen or there was no legislation that we were watching come down the pipeline, it was just out of the (blue), ‘You’ve got to do this differently,’ and it was instantaneous so we had to hit the ground running with virtually no time to prepare, so I think that’s what made it different. But I think teachers have faced different challenges that are pretty big all the time.”
To have Paisley on Beverly Hills’ roster though has been something Principal Wells has found invaluable. Her work ethic was fully on display before, but with all of the challenges thrown at teachers this year, they were shining even brighter.
“She’s going to hold herself to high standards and others,” he said. “And they look at her and you can’t say, ‘I can’t do this because Ms. Paisley is doing it.’ It’s not a competitive thing. She’s very humble about it, but when you work alongside colleagues who are working hard as well it makes you work harder.”
Do we have a winner?
You’d be hard pressed to get Ms. Paisley to say she thinks she should win because she’s as humble as they come, but she would be absolutely thrilled if she was the selection.
“I’m humbled and excited and honored and feeling validated all sort of wrapped in to one,” she said.
As hard as it is to get Ms. Paisley to stump for her selection though, it’s just as easy to get Mr. Wells to say why she deserves it.
“She was certainly the right choice for our school this year — in any year but especially this year — like I said it’s good to see her hard work and her dedication is paying off by recognition from her colleagues because that’s where it comes from,” he said. “The nominations and everything start from her colleagues and I’m very proud of her. I’m thankful for her. She holds me accountable as well. I have to make sure I’m doing the right thing by our teachers because in the back of my mind I’m thinking, ‘Is this the right decision for our school?’ I’ll go to her for feedback and input and advice as well, and I’m sure most principals go to their superstar teachers, but she is a superstar.”
The Cabarrus County Teacher of the Year will be announced virtually April 20. Ms. Paisley is one of six nominees this year including Amy Hicks of Central Cabarrus High School, Alice Graham at Concord Middle School, Jennifer Birkemeier of Harrisburg Elementary, Melissa Capets of Wolf Meadow Elementary and Ashtyn Berry of W.R. Odell Elementary.
Check back with the Independent Tribune for stories on all of the nominees. One will come out online each day starting April 12 and concluding April 17. Two stories will run on teachers in each of the three papers starting April 14 and concluding April 18.