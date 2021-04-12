Tabitha Paisley -- superstar at Beverly Hills -- a teacher of the year nominee

She expects a lot out of herself but to say the school doesn’t ask a lot out of her as well wouldn’t be right. Beverly Hills needed someone to teach second grade this year. Ms. Paisley was a fifth grade teacher before the start of the school year. She is now a second grade teacher because that is what the school needed.

This is the definition of a year where she knows she could get better and she continues to work to get there.

“I think I always feel like there’s always a new way, so I’m always reading new literature, like, there’s got to be someone out there who knows another way or another trick or another way that I don’t know yet, so I always feel like a newb,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh! This would be great, why didn’t I think of that?’”

Growth

Ms. Paisley is always learning, always thinking, always working to grow because she knows she can. Growth is her passion both for herself as well as for her coworkers and students.

“If we focus on growth we’re less afraid to fail,” she said. “I think one of the things (with the) school system, the way it’s set up, we struggle because we put letter grades or number grades on things and kids get afraid to see a grade.

