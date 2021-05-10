Taylor receives Academic Achievement Award

ONEONTA, NY – Lauren Taylor of Harrisburg was one of more than 50 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2021 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award.

To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 in his or her major and must demonstrate exceptional academic improvement over four semesters, as well as excellence in research; leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities; and/or participation in academic and/or professional situation outside the college.