Taylor receives Academic Achievement Award
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

ONEONTA, NY – Lauren Taylor of Harrisburg was one of more than 50 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2021 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award.

To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 in his or her major and must demonstrate exceptional academic improvement over four semesters, as well as excellence in research; leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities; and/or participation in academic and/or professional situation outside the college.

The Cooperstown Graduate Program department nominated Taylor for this award. Taylor is receiving a Master of Arts in Museum Studies - History.

