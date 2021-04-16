Teacher of the Year finalist Melissa Capets a shining example of what Wolf Meadow offers

She continued: “A lot of my students when they come to me they’re so fixed on getting an answer. That’s their goal. Their goal is, ‘I want to get the answer, I want to get the answer,’ and some of them can get an answer, a correct answer without even understanding what they’re doing and they don’t understand the math behind it.

“So making the process the important thing and understanding that math is the goal and then the answers just come because I understand the math. And transforming the goal of math. The goal of math is to understand math, not necessarily to get an answer. Of course we want them to get the right answers, but we want them to get the right answers because they understand what they’re doing and not because they’ve memorized a formula.”

To see how Ms. Capets has grown as a teacher has been inspiring for Brinson as she has seen all seven years of her experience at Wolf Meadow and how much she has sought out improvement every step of the way.

“She does a really good job at embedding 21st century people skills,” Brinson said. “It’s important that you know fractions but it’s also important that you know how to work with other people and problem solve and talk and listen. So she embeds all of that instruction in what she’s doing and really organizes her classroom in that way.”