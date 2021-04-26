Teacher of the Year honor beginning to sink in for Ashytn Berry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Being named Teacher of the Year was overwhelming for Ms. Berry. Hearing those words from her colleagues made the day even more special.

“It’s been a little surreal because teachers in general most of the times, we’re more comfortable working behind the scenes and doing what we need to do, doing what’s best for kids,” she said. “The words of affirmation really touched my heart. That’s one of my appreciation languages, so that has been really special for me. It’s reaching people that I grew up with, they’ll see it online and they’ll text me for the first time in a while and we’ll get to catch up because they were reading some of the positive things that my bosses and co-workers were saying about me, so it’s been so nice.”

The praise has been well appreciated by Ms. Berry, but she knows it does come with expectations. She said she would feel a heavy responsibility to represent her students, their families and her fellow educators if she was named CCS Teacher of the Year and she has not forgotten about that.

During her interview with the Independent Tribune leading up to the announcement she mentioned she was currently in a class in graduate school at Appalachian State which encourages educators to advocate for their community as well as teaches them how to do it. These lessons are going to come in handy soon.