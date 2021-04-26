Teacher of the Year honor beginning to sink in for Ashytn Berry

CABARRUS COUNTY — Now that nearly a week has passed it’s finally starting to settle in for Ashtyn Berry that she was named the 2020-21 Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year.
That’s not to say she might not still be a little bit in disbelief, but knowing she will now get the chance to represent her students, their families and her fellow educators at a district-wide level next year is something that is not lost on her.
“I was speechless the whole day Tuesday,” she said in a Zoom call Monday. “I just know the caliber of educators in Cabarrus County so I am speechless and so honored and excited.”
Cabarrus County Schools announced Ms. Berry — a third-grade teacher at W.R. Odell Elementary — as the Teacher of the Year among six other finalists in the district last Tuesday in a Facebook Live broadcast on the district’s Facebook page.
But while her excitement was clear during the announcement, the Facebook Live broadcast didn’t exactly catch everything that was going on that day.
“My administrators set up a Zoom with some of my previous high school teachers and almost all of my current graduate professors were on that call so they kind of got to be part of it Tuesday which was so nice,” she said. “Then my parents came as well. It was an awesome day.”
In addition to her friends, family and mentors offering their congratulations, to see the praise heaped on her from her superiors was a whole other experience.
“Ms. Berry is a dedicated educator,” W.R. Odell Elementary School Principal Dr. Sandy Ward said in a story released on the school website. “She works to meet the individual needs of all of her students. (She) is a wonderful teammate and colleague. She consistently shares quality resources and strategies that all educators could use. She believes that every student’s culture should be embraced and celebrated. This year, Ms. Berry virtually welcomed all of her students’ families into her virtual classroom to share their customs and traditions. (She) also works to nurture the social and emotional needs of her students. Her calming presence allows students to feel valued and at ease in her classroom, which encourages students to do their best work. We are truly blessed to have Ms. Berry as part of the Odell Community.”
“Ms. Berry is an incredibly strong and dedicated teacher who cares deeply about all students,” Dean of Students Mrs. Dianna Link added. “She works diligently to identify and implement best practice strategies to help her students learn and shares regularly with her colleagues. She intentionally bridges the gap between home and school by inviting families to become involved, reaching out to community experts, and by highlighting each student and family’s unique lifestyle. She promotes service learning as a way to integrate academically relevant service activities that address human and community needs into her instruction. Ms. Berry gives students purpose, sets them up for success as citizens of our world, and inspires in them a drive to do well and succeed in life. More importantly, she models kindness and compassion for her students, which impacts students by scaffolding for them ways to emulate kindness in their own lives.”
Being named Teacher of the Year was overwhelming for Ms. Berry. Hearing those words from her colleagues made the day even more special.
“It’s been a little surreal because teachers in general most of the times, we’re more comfortable working behind the scenes and doing what we need to do, doing what’s best for kids,” she said. “The words of affirmation really touched my heart. That’s one of my appreciation languages, so that has been really special for me. It’s reaching people that I grew up with, they’ll see it online and they’ll text me for the first time in a while and we’ll get to catch up because they were reading some of the positive things that my bosses and co-workers were saying about me, so it’s been so nice.”
The praise has been well appreciated by Ms. Berry, but she knows it does come with expectations. She said she would feel a heavy responsibility to represent her students, their families and her fellow educators if she was named CCS Teacher of the Year and she has not forgotten about that.
During her interview with the Independent Tribune leading up to the announcement she mentioned she was currently in a class in graduate school at Appalachian State which encourages educators to advocate for their community as well as teaches them how to do it. These lessons are going to come in handy soon.
“I’m super super happy that I have taken this policy class this semester and really all of my graduate courses,” she said. “I’m so thankful for having them because they all directly apply to becoming a positive advocate for children and for other educators and I do feel this really immense responsibility to do that in the way that they would want me to. I’m really excited but I also feel the weight of what that responsibility is going to be. I’ve signed up to receive updates from different policy updates and reports through NC Ed Forum and different forums so I can stay as up to date on everything as I can, so I’m trying to take steps to make sure that I can do it justice.”
She added she has already begun to look into and focus on “The Top Education Issues of 2021” which is a publication put out by the Public School Forum of North Carolina each year. She wants to be well versed in this going into next year.
“They have outlined 10 of the most important educational issues, so I think what would be best for me is to make sure that I’m keeping most of that in mind and make sure as Teacher of the Year (to) go into our Board meetings with these issues in mind,” she said. “Making sure that I’m advocating in the way that Cabarrus families and educators would want me to but also that the data supports and that the experts are saying are most important. Broadband access is the most important education issue of 2021. We also have social/emotional learning, recruitment/retention of diverse educators, educators of color, after-school programs, early childhood lit, just keeping an eye out for those really important top educational issues and staying super informed about them.”
Ms. Berry will have a special seat with the Cabarrus County Board of Education for the 2021-22 Academic year following Emily Wagoner of R. Brown McAllister who sat with the Board this year.
She will be honored at the May 10 meeting as the Teacher of the Year but has some time before her official role begins.
A day will not go by between now and the time the next Teacher of the Year is named that Ms. Berry will not be thankful for receiving this honor.
“I am so excited and just intend to stay as informed and up to date as I can both with the needs of the community and trying to make sure I reach out to educators in all settings,” she said. “(But) also staying in tune with what the experts are saying about the top issues in the state. I’m really excited.”