Three Cabarrus County students receive Congressional Award

NORTH CAROLINA — Three Cabarrus County students were among those honored during The Congressional Award’s first ever virtual statewide ceremony last week which honors the winner’s initiative, achievement and commitment to service.
Charles Reagan Brown of Hickory Ridge High School (bronze medal), Kayla Anderson of Cabarrus Kannapolis Early College (bronze and silver medal) and Colby Eagan (gold medal) were three of the 59 to receive honors across the state for virtual goal setting and volunteerism in their communities.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in youth ages 13 1⁄2 through 23. This is the first year the award was given out virtually.
“I wish we could all be together in-person to honor your accomplishments during this challenging time. However, I know our future is bright because of your efforts,” Congressman Richard Hudson, who is a member of the Congressional Award Board, said. “You are all the best of our country, and I’m thankful for your work to make your communities and our country better.”
The Congressional Award aims to foster principles of good citizenship and equip the next generation of leaders with tools to succeed. The program offers a superlative experience to include on resumes and college applications and makes goal setting and service to others a habit for the youth who earn an Award. In recent months, The Congressional Award has shifted its priority to offer virtual programming for its participants and encourages youth to work on their goals in safe ways.
“The Congressional Award to me means hard work, staying focused and commitment,” Brown said in a press release. “My favorite part of earning this award was the Exploration part, I love to travel, history and learn new things about history. My trip to Virginia to visit three Presidential landmarks will be a memory I won't forget.”
Each youth recipient set and achieved goals in four program areas – Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration. This year’s group contributed 23,712 hours of service to their communities, an average of 402 hours per medalist.
“As I look back on these past two years of participating in the Congressional Award, I can say that my participation was very rewarding,” Anderson said. “It allowed me to not only become more involved in my community but also in myself. This award is a symbol of my all-around growth. My favorite part of the process was the chance to explore the world.”
You can see a full list of all the winners on the Award’s website.