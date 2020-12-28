Three Cabarrus County students receive Congressional Award

NORTH CAROLINA — Three Cabarrus County students were among those honored during The Congressional Award’s first ever virtual statewide ceremony last week which honors the winner’s initiative, achievement and commitment to service.

Charles Reagan Brown of Hickory Ridge High School (bronze medal), Kayla Anderson of Cabarrus Kannapolis Early College (bronze and silver medal) and Colby Eagan (gold medal) were three of the 59 to receive honors across the state for virtual goal setting and volunteerism in their communities.

The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in youth ages 13 1⁄2 through 23. This is the first year the award was given out virtually.

“I wish we could all be together in-person to honor your accomplishments during this challenging time. However, I know our future is bright because of your efforts,” Congressman Richard Hudson, who is a member of the Congressional Award Board, said. “You are all the best of our country, and I’m thankful for your work to make your communities and our country better.”