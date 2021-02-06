Three separate groups set to demonstrate before Monday's School Board meeting

CABARRUS COUNTY — Three separate groups have said they will be on hand before Monday’s Board of Education for demonstrations: Parents and educators who oppose the move to Plan A, a group of neighbors against the current rezoning plan for the new middle school, and another group of parents asking for the resignation of Superintendent Chris Lowder as well as a number of teachers in the district.
The first group of parents and educators who oppose a move to Plan A have been in attendance before each of the Board of Education’s last two meetings asking for the School Board to reconsider a move to in-person learning with no classroom limits, to vaccinate all teachers before such a move, and for more personal protective equipment.
“There’s a large sentiment of we need to listen to teachers, listen to teachers, listen to teachers, but really the reason we’ve gotten to the point of ‘listen to teachers’ is because we haven’t listened to the experts,” Meredith Newman, a second grade teacher at Patriots STEM elementary who was in attendance both before the annual BOE retreat and prior to last week’s work session, said. “Dr. Lowder and the Cabarrus Health Alliance have dedicated their lives and careers to education, public safety and public health, so we need to listen to their recommendations.
“I think all of us as teachers if Dr. Lowder and the Cabarrus Health Alliance were advocating for Plan B or advocating for Plan A, I think we could feel a little more at ease with those decisions knowing that our educational leaders and our public health leaders have endorsed that decision.”
Newman said she will also be addressing the Board during the time allotted for public comments during the meeting Monday.
The second group in attendance specifically opposes the current Green Plan presented by the planning committee on the rezoning for the new middle school which will open in Fall 2022.
Sameer Arora started a petition on Change.org offering an alternative plan for zoning which actually resulted in an adjusted option dubbed the “Green Plan.” However, according to Arora, this new plan cuts his neighborhood in half which he does not believe is best for the families and children who are now zoned for Winkler Middle, Harris Road Middle and the new school to be opened next year.
“Our ALTERNATE Proposal achieves the same goal of providing relief to HRMS and is a holistic solution addressing current/future utilization goals for all three middle schools -HRMS , NCMS and Winkler - while maintaining feeder pattern, keeping commute within 4 miles and avoiding crossing I-85 for all three schools,” Arora’s petition reads. “On the contrary Cabarrus County’s proposal is a short term fix only for HRMS utilization most adversely effecting our children and families.”
The petition had amassed 1,488 signatures as of Saturday morning. A group of five parents connected with this issue will also be speaking during Monday’s public comment time.
The final group demonstrating before Monday’s meeting has called for the resignation of Superintendent Lowder as well as several teachers in the district due to “teachers politicizing and indoctrinating the youth of Cabarrus County by bringing their ideology and personal views into class.”
Kenny Wortman is the parent of a child at Central Cabarrus High School. He started a petition calling for these resignations. That petition had collected more than 650 signatures as of Saturday morning.
“There are Facebook Groups these teachers use to berate and belittle the commissioners, board, superintendent, other teachers, parents, and the very kids they claim to want to teach,” the petition reads. “This has been going on for years, and we are standing up and demanding that it stop. The classroom is no place for personal beliefs of teachers. Instruction should be curriculum led, not politically led.”
Wortman spoke to WBT Radio earlier this week about why he started the petition and filed grievances against teachers at Central Cabarrus.
“Our goal is to have them educated, have them to be free thinkers, whatever side of the aisle that falls on,” he said.
He continued: “If you want to break it down Democrat, if you want to break it down Republican, it doesn’t matter, they should be taught the curriculum and given the chance to make up their own minds.”
He will also be speaking during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting which will be broadcast live on YouTube.