Three separate groups set to demonstrate before Monday's School Board meeting

CABARRUS COUNTY — Three separate groups have said they will be on hand before Monday’s Board of Education for demonstrations: Parents and educators who oppose the move to Plan A, a group of neighbors against the current rezoning plan for the new middle school, and another group of parents asking for the resignation of Superintendent Chris Lowder as well as a number of teachers in the district.

The first group of parents and educators who oppose a move to Plan A have been in attendance before each of the Board of Education’s last two meetings asking for the School Board to reconsider a move to in-person learning with no classroom limits, to vaccinate all teachers before such a move, and for more personal protective equipment.

“There’s a large sentiment of we need to listen to teachers, listen to teachers, listen to teachers, but really the reason we’ve gotten to the point of ‘listen to teachers’ is because we haven’t listened to the experts,” Meredith Newman, a second grade teacher at Patriots STEM elementary who was in attendance both before the annual BOE retreat and prior to last week’s work session, said. “Dr. Lowder and the Cabarrus Health Alliance have dedicated their lives and careers to education, public safety and public health, so we need to listen to their recommendations.