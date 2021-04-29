Trio of A.L. Brown Seniors win statewide cooking competition

KANNAPOLIS — Three A.L. Brown Seniors just won a statewide cooking competition they were seriously considering quitting.
Sarah Bandy, Keneisha Smalls and Jocelyn Taylor took home first place in the 2021 North Carolina Annual SkillsUSA Showcase in Culinary Arts with their wedding cake last week. The three Seniors put countless hours of hard work into the competition and — at times — maybe too much work.
“They would get so stressed,” Tyler Williams, A.L. Brown’s Food & Nutrition and Culinary Arts & Hospitality Instructor and SkillsUSA Advisor, said. “There were a couple of times where it was so much. It’s their senior year, they’ve got a lot going on and they really were ready to give up.
“And I said, ‘Even if we don’t place it doesn’t matter. We’re having fun doing this.’ And I think when they kind of brought those walls down and they realized we’re just doing this for fun that they really were able to push themselves.”
None of the three girls knew each other very well before this year. Bandy recently moved to the district while Smalls and Taylor kind of knew each other in passing but had never really gotten to know each other. By the end of the project though they had formed a real bond.
“I don’t think I would have been able to do this by myself or just without them, with anyone else,” Taylor said. “I’m really thankful for all of them. I think without them I probably would have quit, so they definitely pushed me and helped me get to us winning. So I’m really glad for them.”
Williams initially approached the three girls about joining the competition and they started off working on projects on their own.
“Two of us were in the cooking division, one of us was in the baking division,” Smalls said. “Then we were like, ‘We’re all doing this together, we’re all in the same class, let’s just be a group.’ And so we switched over, we became a group in the baking division and it just went uphill from there.”
The project involved with the SkillsUSA Culinary Arts Showcase is pretty daunting. Students are required to keep a notebook of their work, as well as completing video and photo submissions along with two exams, essays and resumes alongside all of that.
“It was a lot of work,” Bandy said. “It was a lot more work than just making a cake.”
But this is a passion all three girls share. Bandy and Smalls both plan to go into the culinary arts when they graduate — Smalls is going to Guilford Technical Community College majoring in Culinary and minoring in baking while Bandy has hopes of attending the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Cooking and baking have always been a part of Taylor’s family life as well. She plans to go into the medical field when she graduates, but this will always be a passion for her.
While this was a challenging project for all of them it was something they were excited to work together on though they didn’t go overboard with their expectations on what they could achieve.
“This is a state competition,” Bandy said. “I was like, ‘We could probably make Top 20.’”
“Yeah, Top 20, Top 10, but we would have never thought that we would win,” Smalls added. “That was the furthest thing from our minds.”
So when Williams got the scores back this week and found out his students had won it was a massive surprise for the trio.
“It was pretty exciting,” Bandy said. “I was like, ‘The whole state? What? You mean to tell me out of all of the people that entered we won?”
“I actually cried,” Smalls added. “Out of the whole state this is really an accomplishment for all of us. Especially this being our senior year and us going off to college, I feel like this is something big. One of our biggest accomplishments and achievements that we’ve done.”
“I was quite shocked,” Taylor finished. “I didn’t think we would win. I thought someone would do something better. But I’m really glad with how it turned out and I’m glad that we won, it was very exciting for us.”
For Bandy and Smalls this was validation. It confirmed to them that their dreams of entering the culinary industry were justified. They could do this. They could make a career out of what they love.
“All throughout my life I wanted to do Culinary (School) so just having this as an achievement — for me this is one of the biggest things, the happiest things, that’s really kind of pushed me even further to go into the cooking industry,” Smalls said. “Basically it’s giving me the OK. It’s giving me the push that I need like, ‘You can do this. If you were able to win first place in the state, you can do this.’”
“I’ve wanted to go since eighth grade…but after we won I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can actually do this,’” Bandy added. “Because I’ve been really doubting it until a few days ago. ‘I don’t know if I can actually do this. I don’t know if I can handle it.’ Things like that. But I’ve been wanting to be a baker for a while. Winning this was really a solidifying moment for me. ‘Yes, you can do this. You have that ability, you have that drive and that passion for this that you need to step into this industry.’”
For Williams, seeing his students not only putting in work for this competition but to also see their passion for a field he has dedicated his life to was difficult to put into words.
“They put so much work into this,” he said. “It really started as just kind of a small thing and they had so much inspiration they let it grow and I was there for that. At the end when they were done and they stood back and looked at it, you could just see they were so proud of themselves. It literally brought me to tears. To be able to be around to see them grow into adults and grow into their passion, it’s impossible to put into words how proud I am. It’s amazing.”
Winning this competition took hours of hard work — it took three hours to decorate the cake alone on the final day before their presentation — but it was worth it in the end for them. Getting the chance to represent their city and their school was special for them and they hope other students in the future will have a chance to experience the same thing.
“You can’t accomplish anything until you actually take a step,” Bandy said. “So if you want to do something you have to take that step first. Kind of like what we did. Because we were like, ‘Eh, who knows, it will be whatever.’ And we ended up winning state. So who knows what will happen unless you initially start moving.”
“Don’t let your fear stop you,” Smalls added. “You’re going to fail in life. You’re going to achieve in life. You never know what you’re going to do unless you put yourself out there.”