Trio of A.L. Brown Seniors win statewide cooking competition

“I’ve wanted to go since eighth grade…but after we won I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can actually do this,’” Bandy added. “Because I’ve been really doubting it until a few days ago. ‘I don’t know if I can actually do this. I don’t know if I can handle it.’ Things like that. But I’ve been wanting to be a baker for a while. Winning this was really a solidifying moment for me. ‘Yes, you can do this. You have that ability, you have that drive and that passion for this that you need to step into this industry.’”

For Williams, seeing his students not only putting in work for this competition but to also see their passion for a field he has dedicated his life to was difficult to put into words.

“They put so much work into this,” he said. “It really started as just kind of a small thing and they had so much inspiration they let it grow and I was there for that. At the end when they were done and they stood back and looked at it, you could just see they were so proud of themselves. It literally brought me to tears. To be able to be around to see them grow into adults and grow into their passion, it’s impossible to put into words how proud I am. It’s amazing.”