Two Jay M. Robinson seniors receive $1,000 NTHS scholarships

CONCORD — Two students at Jay M. Robinson High School — Carson Muller and Charlene Garcia Ramirez — were named recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship this week.
The scholarship is handed out to 250 students across the nation every year who are members of the National Technical Honor Society and is worth $1,000. It recognizes students based on their ability to exemplify the seven character attributes of NTHS — Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Citizenship, Scholarship and Leadership.
Both students were thrilled when they found out they had won.
“I was very excited to find out that I got the scholarship because it is the start of my college journey,” Garcia Ramirez wrote in an email last week.
She continued: “This means a lot to me because education is something that is highly valued in my family. This scholarship will be a step towards being able to attend a four-year college and pursue a career.”
“When I found out about receiving the Jon H. Poteat scholarship I was absolutely ecstatic,” Muller added. “All I could manage was a smile and a feeling of gratitude for being chosen to receive this scholarship.”
He continued: “The magnitude of receiving this to me is quite major, it gave me a vote of confidence that I'm still competitive on an academic level along with reminding me that I can still achieve my dreams.”
Garcia Ramirez plans to go to college to study psychology and eventually pursue a career in that area.
“It has always been an interest of mine and I believe it is very important,” she said.
Muller is a member of the Academy of Engineering & Automation at Jay M. Robinson and is interested in pursuing a career in metallurgy. He has excelled as a member of the VEX Robotics team and in numerous engineering and robotics classes.
However, he first plans to serve as a Missionary with his church out of high school before going to college to continue to study metallurgy.
“I'm truly glad that striving towards being an honorable and respectful person at all times has given me this opportunity come on step closer to further success,” he said.
NTHS is the leader in recognizing student achievement in Career and Technical Education (CTE). More than 4,800 schools and colleges are affiliated with the Society. Since its founding in 1984, NTHS has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships to remarkable CTE students nationwide.
“I am very grateful to have been given this scholarship,” Garcia Ramirez said. “A quote that I like to live by is ‘I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you’re grateful, you’ll see through hard work, perseverance, and a faith in God, you can live your dreams.’”