Two Jay M. Robinson seniors receive $1,000 NTHS scholarships

Garcia Ramirez plans to go to college to study psychology and eventually pursue a career in that area.

“It has always been an interest of mine and I believe it is very important,” she said.

Muller is a member of the Academy of Engineering & Automation at Jay M. Robinson and is interested in pursuing a career in metallurgy. He has excelled as a member of the VEX Robotics team and in numerous engineering and robotics classes.

However, he first plans to serve as a Missionary with his church out of high school before going to college to continue to study metallurgy.

“I'm truly glad that striving towards being an honorable and respectful person at all times has given me this opportunity come on step closer to further success,” he said.

NTHS is the leader in recognizing student achievement in Career and Technical Education (CTE). More than 4,800 schools and colleges are affiliated with the Society. Since its founding in 1984, NTHS has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships to remarkable CTE students nationwide.

“I am very grateful to have been given this scholarship,” Garcia Ramirez said. “A quote that I like to live by is ‘I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you’re grateful, you’ll see through hard work, perseverance, and a faith in God, you can live your dreams.’”