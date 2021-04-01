Two scholarships to be awarded in honor of former CCS Superintendent

Former Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder's former board members, colleagues and other friends are honoring his 30-year career serving CCS through the formation of two scholarships.
One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who has attended CCS for at least their full senior year and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program for the 2021-22 academic year.
The second will be awarded to a staff member who has been employed by CCS since at least the prior July 1 and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program relevant to their career at CCS. Each award is expected to be for $1,000, payable to the educational institution, with the goal to provide the two scholarships each year for at least five years.
Each awardee can receive the scholarship one time. Applications are expected to be available on April 12 through the CCS Scholarship portal and high school counselors. The first scholarships will be awarded by June 15.
Lowder was surprised with the news Wednesday night at his Concord home. He announced his retirement as superintendent in February.
Donations are being accepted to grow the fund to $10,000 to cover funding for five years of awards and will be accepted through the GoFundMe site at https://gofund.me/04bca612. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/DrChrisLowderScholarships or by emailing DrChrisLowderScholarship@gmail.com. The 2021 scholarships are already fully funded and the group will continue to work toward its five-year initial goal.
Lowder began serving as CCS superintendent in 2015 when he was appointed interim superintendent, and later that year as superintendent.
Under his leadership, the district made tremendous strides in student academic growth and proficiency. Lowder challenged staff members to #RaiseTheBar to ensure the academic success of every child. In the last North Carolina report (2018-19) on student achievement accountability, CCS had the highest student performance in the history of Cabarrus County Schools.
The 2018-19 School Accountability results indicated 94% of all CCS traditional schools either met or exceeded academic growth for students and 63.9% of schools exceeded state expectations. CCS also experienced its highest percentage of students meeting grade level standards under Lowder’s leadership.
Lowder led Cabarrus County Schools with a focus on building relationships one-on-one, one-by-one — all while keeping student success and supporting employees among his top priorities. During his tenure, Lowder was instrumental in working with the Board of Education and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners to nearly double the teacher supplement — raising it from 5.81% during the 2013-14 school year to 10% for the 2020-21 school year.
Lowder also oversaw the district’s construction and/or opening of eight new or replacement schools, including Royal Oaks Elementary, Mount Pleasant Middle and West Cabarrus High schools.
His roots and connections to Cabarrus County and Cabarrus County Schools run deep. He is a native of Cabarrus County and attended Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, graduating from A.L. Brown High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and two master’s degrees — one in school administration and another in English — as well as a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
He was named Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2018-19 school year. He served on numerous local and state boards, including the North Carolina Association of School Administrators Executive Board and the State Superintendent’s Advisory Board.
The Scholarship Committee looks forward to honoring students and staffers to pursue excellence with integrity and compassion and to be goal-driven in their educational pursuits.