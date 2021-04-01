Two scholarships to be awarded in honor of former CCS Superintendent

Former Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder's former board members, colleagues and other friends are honoring his 30-year career serving CCS through the formation of two scholarships.

One scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who has attended CCS for at least their full senior year and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program for the 2021-22 academic year.

The second will be awarded to a staff member who has been employed by CCS since at least the prior July 1 and is enrolled in a certificate or degree program relevant to their career at CCS. Each award is expected to be for $1,000, payable to the educational institution, with the goal to provide the two scholarships each year for at least five years.

Each awardee can receive the scholarship one time. Applications are expected to be available on April 12 through the CCS Scholarship portal and high school counselors. The first scholarships will be awarded by June 15.

Lowder was surprised with the news Wednesday night at his Concord home. He announced his retirement as superintendent in February.