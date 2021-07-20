Vaccine requirements issued as some college students return to campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The UNC System says it will not mandate a vaccine for returning students, saying that there is not a clear legal authority for the university system to do so and deferring to the authority of the Commission for Public Health.

“Outside an amendment to existing law, the Commission is the only entity clearly authorized by state law to mandate immunizations for college students in this state,” reads a memo to UNC chancellors from UNC President Peter Hans. “The University respects the Commission’s historic and modern-day, expert role in determining which immunizations to require.”

The Commission for Public Health is the group authorized by the General Assembly to make rules to protect public health. Of its 13 members, nine are appointed by the governor and four are elected by the N.C. Medical Society. Most recently the commission extended a requirement that health care providers and labs report all COVID-19 diagnostic tests, positive and negative, to the state.

The N.C. Medical Society has not advocated for a vaccine mandate but has encouraged vaccination.