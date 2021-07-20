 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine requirements issued as some college students return to campus
0 Comments
top story

Vaccine requirements issued as some college students return to campus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccine for college students

Private colleges such as Wake Forest and Duke are requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for its students before they can return to campus this fall. The University of North Carolina system is recommending vaccinations but not making it a requirement.

 From Carolina Journal

Some universities across the state have announced that they will be requiring the COVID vaccine for students returning to campus. UNC System public universities are not requiring, but encouraging, the vaccine. Some private schools, including Duke and Wake Forest, are requiring it.

Wake Forest issued a warning letter to students last week.

“As previously communicated, Wake Forest University requires all students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the letter read. “For those of you who have not yet provided the required documentation, on August 1, the University will begin the process of removing you from enrolled courses and assigned housing.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently approved under an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

COVID infection is statistically milder in young people, like college students, than in older people. During the height of the spread last year, the Centers for Disease Control released a data analysis that found while adolescents and young adults do become infected with COVID-19, chances of serious complications were slim.

“Among children, adolescents, and young adults with available data for these outcomes, 30,229 (2.5%) were hospitalized, 1,973 (0.8%) required ICU admission, and 654 (<0.1%) died,” the CDC reported on data from March 2020 through December 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The UNC System says it will not mandate a vaccine for returning students, saying that there is not a clear legal authority for the university system to do so and deferring to the authority of the Commission for Public Health.

“Outside an amendment to existing law, the Commission is the only entity clearly authorized by state law to mandate immunizations for college students in this state,” reads a memo to UNC chancellors from UNC President Peter Hans. “The University respects the Commission’s historic and modern-day, expert role in determining which immunizations to require.”

The Commission for Public Health is the group authorized by the General Assembly to make rules to protect public health. Of its 13 members, nine are appointed by the governor and four are elected by the N.C. Medical Society. Most recently the commission extended a requirement that health care providers and labs report all COVID-19 diagnostic tests, positive and negative, to the state.

The N.C. Medical Society has not advocated for a vaccine mandate but has encouraged vaccination.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has proven safe and effective and is largely responsible for the return to normalcy we’ve been experiencing thus far this summer,” said society president Dr. Philip Brown in a press release. “It is crucial that anyone 12 years old and older who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 get vaccinated so they can return to learning and socializing in an environment safe from the virus and beneficial to their intellectual and social development.”

Now, as college students start winding down internships and summer jobs, the personal decision about whether to take the vaccine may depend on where students attend college. In Virginia, public universities like Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have mandated it for returning students unless they have a religious or medical waiver. UVA students who are not vaccinated are not even allowed on campus after July 1. However, UVA is making vaccination optional for employees.

In North Carolina, it is unlikely that the UNC System will mandate the vaccine for returning students unless the Public Health Commission acts, which is also unlikely while the COVID vaccine is still under Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. If the FDA grants the vaccines full approval, requiring broader more long-term testing, the policy on mandates may change.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two bears in Lebanon rescued from harsh zoo

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Bodiker earns master’s degree
Education

Bodiker earns master’s degree

  • Updated

IOWA CITY, IA – This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees under ext…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts