W.M. Irvin Elementary School transitions to Plan C due to COVID-19 Cases

CABARRUS COUNTY — W.M. Irvin Elementary School will move to Plan C after 17 positive COVID-19 cases have been found and 95 individuals have been quarantined, Cabarrus County Schools and the Cabarrus Health Alliance announced in a press release Monday.
“We appreciate CHA’s professional expertise and its guidance,” CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in the release. “Providing a safe and healthy learning/working environment is among our top priorities. We will continue implementing our established deep cleaning protocols at Irvin Elementary so that the building is ready for students and staff after spring break.”
According to the release, health officials have been unable to identify a link between the positive cases to signify a COVID-19 cluster. A cluster in an educational setting is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases with initial positive results within a 14-day period and the ability to verify that the cases were present in the same setting during the same time period. Links to a school setting could include being in the same classroom, riding the same bus or attending the same after-school program.
Cabarrus County Schools identified its first COVID-19 cluster a few weeks ago at Bethel Elementary where two staff members and eight students tested positive for the virus. The school did not move to Plan C then and there were zero cases reported at the school the following week.
This is the first time this school year a school has gone back to Plan C in Cabarrus County following a number of cases being reported on a single campus.
“Our goal is for all children to end the school year healthy and in person,” CHA Health Director Bonnie Coyle said in the release. “With the surge in cases at this school we believe transitioning to remote learning will assist with stopping the spread and allow students to return safely after Spring Break.”
State legislators passed Senate Bill 220 earlier this month which requires all school districts to offer Plan A or B to all students officially starting April 1 which was three weeks after Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law.
All elementary schools in CCS are currently in Plan A and have been for two weeks now. All students up through third grade have been in Plan A since the middle of February.
Cabarrus County Schools is set to come back in Plan A on April 13 which comes after Spring Break and on a Tuesday after a teacher work day.
All students will have the option to learn remotely if they so choose.
"We feel very fortunate that until today we have not faced some of the challenges of clusters and school closings other districts have already and are also thankful it is right here at Spring Break so they will not miss as much instructional time as they might have," Cabarrus County Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said. "The staff is working diligently with the CHA as they always have to ensure a safe return to school. We ask all parents and staff to be diligent in following the three W's during the break as well so we can ensure a successful return for our students."