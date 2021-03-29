W.M. Irvin Elementary School transitions to Plan C due to COVID-19 Cases

This is the first time this school year a school has gone back to Plan C in Cabarrus County following a number of cases being reported on a single campus.

“Our goal is for all children to end the school year healthy and in person,” CHA Health Director Bonnie Coyle said in the release. “With the surge in cases at this school we believe transitioning to remote learning will assist with stopping the spread and allow students to return safely after Spring Break.”

State legislators passed Senate Bill 220 earlier this month which requires all school districts to offer Plan A or B to all students officially starting April 1 which was three weeks after Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law.

All elementary schools in CCS are currently in Plan A and have been for two weeks now. All students up through third grade have been in Plan A since the middle of February.

Cabarrus County Schools is set to come back in Plan A on April 13 which comes after Spring Break and on a Tuesday after a teacher work day.

All students will have the option to learn remotely if they so choose.

"We feel very fortunate that until today we have not faced some of the challenges of clusters and school closings other districts have already and are also thankful it is right here at Spring Break so they will not miss as much instructional time as they might have," Cabarrus County Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said. "The staff is working diligently with the CHA as they always have to ensure a safe return to school. We ask all parents and staff to be diligent in following the three W's during the break as well so we can ensure a successful return for our students."