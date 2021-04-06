W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases now fewer than 5, quarantines down from 95 to 53

CONCORD — After moving to Plan C due to a reported 17 positive COVID-19 tests at W.M. Irvin Elementary School along with 95 quarantines, the numbers been cut in half over the following week, the district said in an email Tuesday.

According to the email, the Cabarrus Health Alliance has still been unable to find a specific link to the cases at the elementary school and the likely cause is community spread. While the infection rate in Cabarrus County due to COVID-19 has been at its lowest since in months, at most recent reporting there were still more than 500 active cases in Cabarrus County so there is still community spread due to the virus in the area.

The large number of cases reported at W.M. Irvin also were seen because of a certain test going on at the school. The elementary school is one of several in the district participating in a rapid testing pilot where students and staff identified to have symptoms of the virus receive rapid antigen tests which yields results within 15 minutes of laboratory testing. The school was able to identify those students who had symptoms and discover cases quickly.