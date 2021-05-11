'We're made for community' — A.L. Brown Senior Signing Day back after 1-year hiatus

Jackson Rodgers is going to High Point University where he plans to major in advertising, public relations and strategic communications. He’s excited to take that next step but he also liked seeing what his fellow classmates were planning.

“I like seeing where a lot of my friends and my peers are going and what they’re doing after school. It makes me feel good for them,” he said. “But it’s also overwhelming because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is getting real. We’re all about to leave.’ But it was fun, I really enjoyed it.”

This was the first time A.L. Brown Principal Angelo DelliSanti got to experience Senior Signing Day. He started as principal at the school in 2019 and the school was unable to hold the event last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Getting to see the event this year — even if it was a bit pared down due to some students being in Plan C and others not coming out due to the pandemic still being active in the County and state — was everything he wanted it to be.