What do teachers mean when they say they don't have 'adequate' PPE?

CABARRUS COUNTY — Some teachers in Cabarrus County Schools are asking for more adequate personal protective equipment with a move to Plan A that is scheduled for Feb. 16 with students up to third grade.
During Monday’s Board of Education work session a question came up that was in reference to a rally before the meeting that included parents and educators in the County as well as a demonstration occurring before last week’s annual School Board retreat.
Many teachers outside at both of those events held signs calling for adequate PPE. It appeared though that several Board members were slightly confused about the signs because they were under the impression what the state provided was what is required to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“There’s posters out in the parking lot that states that they don’t have the correct PPE,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said. “That is a liability for us. We are supposed to make sure that they are provided with PPE and I want to know if they are not appropriate and what that means.”
Superintendent Chris Lowder said all employees have been provided what has been required by the state on the PPE front. Additionally, masks are required at all times on school property right now whether a student is in Plan A, B or just happens to be on campus and they’re in C.
This is true but it is not something those holding signs outside of the Education Center actually were referencing.
Meredith Newman is a second grade teacher at Patriots STEM Elementary who was in attendance both last Saturday and before Monday’s work session. She explained what she means when she says teachers don’t have adequate PPE.
“We know with the new variants, there were several experts on the news just (last week) saying that we need more than our cloth masks, more than our surgical masks,” she said. “They are not adequate with the new variants that are spreading and we don’t have any data yet whether or not (those variants) are in North Carolina.
“We know that it’s in 20 states across the nation, so we just need more information.”
Robert Bollinger, M.D., M.P.H., Raj and Kamla Gupta professor of infectious diseases is an expert in SARS-CoV-2, and he spoke to John Hopkins Medicine about what is known about a new strain of the virus called B.1.1.7.
“There are 17 genetic changes in the B.1.1.7 variant from England,” he said. “There’s some preliminary evidence that it’s more contagious. Scientists noticed a surge of cases in areas where the new strain appeared.”
Bollinger did add there is no clear evidence the virus is any more likely to cause severe disease or death than the others, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous at all.
Additionally, Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the CDC tweeted Jan. 24: “N95 masks are the most protective masks, followed by three-ply surgical masks, then fabric masks. A fabric mask is a lot better than no mask, but we may need to step up our mask game if contagious Covid variants start to spread widely.”
Teachers and parents in Cabarrus County aren’t sure if they do need better PPE and they would like to be as safe as they possibly can which might mean using more protective masks such as an N95.
That is what teachers and parents are saying when they say they don’t have “adequate PPE.”
There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but Bollinger went on to say in his interview with Johns Hopkins Medicine that people should keep doing what they’re doing to limit the spread of the new strain (wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands) and he would not strictly recommend an N95 mask yet.
“There is no demonstration yet that these variants are biologically different in ways that would require any change in current recommendations meant to limit spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Nonetheless, we must continue to be vigilant for such phenomena.”