What do teachers mean when they say they don't have 'adequate' PPE?

Bollinger did add there is no clear evidence the virus is any more likely to cause severe disease or death than the others, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous at all.

Additionally, Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the CDC tweeted Jan. 24: “N95 masks are the most protective masks, followed by three-ply surgical masks, then fabric masks. A fabric mask is a lot better than no mask, but we may need to step up our mask game if contagious Covid variants start to spread widely.”

Teachers and parents in Cabarrus County aren’t sure if they do need better PPE and they would like to be as safe as they possibly can which might mean using more protective masks such as an N95.

That is what teachers and parents are saying when they say they don’t have “adequate PPE.”

There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but Bollinger went on to say in his interview with Johns Hopkins Medicine that people should keep doing what they’re doing to limit the spread of the new strain (wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands) and he would not strictly recommend an N95 mask yet.

“There is no demonstration yet that these variants are biologically different in ways that would require any change in current recommendations meant to limit spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Nonetheless, we must continue to be vigilant for such phenomena.”