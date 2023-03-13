WINGATE – Fifteen Cabarrus County students were named to the President’s List at Wingate University for the fall 2022 semester. The list includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of 3.80 or higher on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.

President’s List honorees are Lydia Connelly, Kelly Dunlap, Ethan Epstein, Lily Johnson, Klose Lopez Dominguez, Ohmari Mcewan, Joseph Mvutu and Joseph Whittington, all of Concord; Madison Blackwelder, Carley Burnette, Kelly-Ann Gooden and Jackson Hardister, all of Harrisburg; and Grace Fongemy, Abigail Hamilton and Haley Mcelligott, all of Kannapolis.

Seventeen local students were named to the Dean’s List for earning a term GPA between 3.30 and 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and having no grade below a C-

Dean’s List honorees are Deion Brown, Makenzie Fain, Reagan Guion, Sydney Hall, Sydney Henderson, Grace Kabongo, Mckenzie Muza, Ryann Rogers, Mahalia Stainback, Prince Stainback, Tiffany Watson, Asante Wilson and Hailey Yero, all of Concord; Michael Bagnasco and Ayden Batson, both of Harrisburg; Francheska Linares of Midland; and Anna Faile of Mount Pleasant.