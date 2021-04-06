Winkler IB students' furniture drives receives outpouring of support from community

Her class took this year’s service project and ran with it with one student raising more than $1,000 in donations for Beds for Kids, another holding his own drive gathering pillows, sheets and blankets, and students in the classroom teaming up to build bookcases on their own. One student even made her own coloring books to donate to children in the community doing all of the art herself.

The furniture drive though was icing on the cake as the community showed their appreciation for all of the students’ efforts with their donations.

“Just to see that we had the backing of the community for Winkler but also for Beds For Kids, and just to see the hearts of people, ‘Oh we do have stuff and we can give and provide what we have to help others in need,’ was really cool,” Ms. Zittinger said. “And it wasn’t just like, ‘Oh I have a chair,’ it was literally…people showing up with truckloads full of stuff… which was awesome.”

All of Ms. Zittinger’s students spoke about getting the chance to help others in their community who might not have as much as they do. Every single one of them was excited to lend a hand, and for Staton, he was thrilled his and Sansbury’s furniture drive was able to give others in his community the help they need.