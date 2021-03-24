Winkler IB students holding furniture drive Saturday

CONCORD — Students at Harold E. Winkler Middle School will be holding a furniture drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday in the bus lot at the school.
Those wishing to donate can bring mattresses and box springs (all except King size, must be less than eight years old with not rips or stains), bed frames (except king size), nightstands, dressers, end tables, coffee tables, TV stands, couches, love seats, upholstered chairs, kitchen tables and chairs, desks and desk chairs, book cases and lamps. They will not be taking anything that is broken or severely damaged.
All donations will be given to Beds For Kids, a nonprofit organization that seeks to meet the needs of those in their community. Harold E. Winkler Middle School is located at 4501 Weddington Road Northwest in Concord.
This furniture drive is the brain child of two students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program which every year features a project based around service. Students Quinn Sansbury and Treshawn Staton came up with the idea for a furniture drive and have also spent time developing advertisements for the event Saturday which will benefit Beds for Kids.
Christina Zittinger is one of several teachers involved with the IB program at Winkler Middle School and has worked with Beds for Kids two years now and was happy to introduce her students to the organization.
“I’m incredibly proud (of what they’ve accomplished),” she said.
Zittinger’s students have gone far beyond simply holding a furniture drive though. Her students have come together to finish several projects meant to help their community in Concord and also extending out into the greater Charlotte area.
Zoey Neal took the time to go on a delivery with Beds for Kids and worked in the organization’s warehouse restoring furniture, Michael Boucher collected sheets, pillows and blankets to donate, Samantha Hall collected cleaning supplies for Welcome Baskets and Kenya Liborio Torres created a coloring book for children (doing all of the art herself) along with the help of her classmates.
“I know for me when I walked in they had the coloring books, they had it worked out to where they had pages for older kids, pages for younger kids and there were quite a few students involved in the drawing,” Andrea Kiser, Winkler’s IB Coordinator, said. “So this was a really neat addition that they made to be able to give to families.”
Several other students won’t just picking up items at the furniture drive though. They actually took the time to build dressers themselves and donated them. MJ Olmedo, Jordan Tubbs, Mariana Ramirez Yanez, Dallas Medlin, Trace Hall, Chris Guerrero Salto, Aniyah Jones, Naziyah Jones and Julissa Arellanes all lent a hand. And while they discovered the frustration that comes with putting together IKEA furniture — as is a right of passage for many a person — they got a lot out of the experience.
“It brought us all together,” one student said. “I’ve never been this close (with classmates). If I was building a dresser with my brother I would have straight thrown it at him.”
“We worked as a team when we built the dressers,” another added. “We learned skills like teamwork and we had some problems, like when me and Dallas were building (one) together we couldn’t figure out how to screw (one) in because we messed up, but (we figured it out) and it was good to have compassion for others.”
The hope with the service project is students at the school can see the rewards that come with helping their community, but also how much it can mean to help someone else.
Wren Gilmore helped others in a big way as well. Her father has helped Beds for Kids in the past as well and he helped her out by holding a drive at his office where people could donate money as well as sheets, pillows and blankets.
The drive raised more than $1,000 in addition to collecting other donations as well.
“She kind of took (the Beds for Kids angle) and ran and did some amazing work,” Zittinger said.
Saturday’s furniture drive will be a drive-thru event where anyone wanting to donate items can do so at the school. Beds for Kids “serves hundreds of area families each year in an effective, long lasting and dignifying way,” and Ms. Zittinger’s class has done quite a lot to help.
“To be able to see something I care about and am passionate about and see these kids kind of get on board and come up with some really awesome ideas has been incredible,” Ms. Zittinger said. “Just to see their hearts open up toward something else is pretty cool too.”
If you cannot get your furniture to the school, please call Beds for Kids at 980-422-1192 and they will schedule a pick up for you.