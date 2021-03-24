Winkler IB students holding furniture drive Saturday

“It brought us all together,” one student said. “I’ve never been this close (with classmates). If I was building a dresser with my brother I would have straight thrown it at him.”

“We worked as a team when we built the dressers,” another added. “We learned skills like teamwork and we had some problems, like when me and Dallas were building (one) together we couldn’t figure out how to screw (one) in because we messed up, but (we figured it out) and it was good to have compassion for others.”

The hope with the service project is students at the school can see the rewards that come with helping their community, but also how much it can mean to help someone else.

Wren Gilmore helped others in a big way as well. Her father has helped Beds for Kids in the past as well and he helped her out by holding a drive at his office where people could donate money as well as sheets, pillows and blankets.

The drive raised more than $1,000 in addition to collecting other donations as well.

“She kind of took (the Beds for Kids angle) and ran and did some amazing work,” Zittinger said.