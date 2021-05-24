Worley named to President's List

GREENVILLE, SC – Nehemiah Worley, a Senior Physics major from Salisbury, was among approximately 200 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List.
The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education.
