Worley named to President's List
  • Updated
Higher education

Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay

GREENVILLE, SC – Nehemiah Worley, a Senior Physics major from Salisbury, was among approximately 200 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President's List.

The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education.

