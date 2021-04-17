'Youth can change the world' — W.R. Odell Elementary's Ashtyn Berry a Teacher of the Year finalist

Her work with her students stands out and is hard for her colleagues to miss.

"From the first time I saw Ashtyn teach I was in awe," fellow teacher Ashley Haynes said. "The depth of which she teaches her students is evident in how she questions them, challenges them, and pulls out their thinking. It looks effortless but you know it’s not. You know she spends countless hours planning each and every moment and creating detailed learning experiences for her students. Beyond that she truly knows her students embracing them for all of their quirks and only seeing their positive attributes and loving them for it. She believes that every student can succeed."

Her own goals for change

Berry wouldn’t be asking children to be agents of positive change if she wasn’t actively working to do the same herself. Every single teacher tries to have a positive influence on their children from the second they step into a classroom and Berry is no exception.

She would hope that she would get the chance to advocate for change across the state if she were to win Teacher of the Year.

“I would just be so thankful to have a platform to use for advocating for these amazing students and also the amazing educators in this state,” she said.