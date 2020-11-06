Eight more license plate agencies to offer instant title service

RALEIGH – To improve service to customers who need instant titles for their vehicles, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is adding eight locations that offer that service, including several in the Charlotte area.
Starting Monday, Nov. 9, the DMV will offer instant title services at 17 locations across the state. Instant titling is an expedited service in which titles can be processed and issued the same day or the next day for an added fee. Title applications normally take a minimum of 10-15 business days to process. More details on instant titles are on the DMV website.
Three of the new instant title locations are in Charlotte, at License Plate Agencies at 3250-G Wilkinson Blvd., 809 E. Arrowwood Road, and 5622 E. Independence Blvd. Other area offices include Huntersville, Indian Trail, Shelby and Gastonia. There are also two in Asheville, and single locations in Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, High Point, Asheboro, Carrboro and Whiteville. To check for their specific addresses, go to the NCDMV website and search for Office Locations.
The expansion will allow the DMV to reorganize its Charlotte Specialty Registration office at 6016 Brookshire Blvd., which has been providing instant title service as well as assisting customers of the International Registration Plan (IRP). North Carolina is a member of the IRP, which is a registration reciprocity agreement for carriers transporting goods or passengers across state lines or into Canada.
Starting Monday, that office on Brookshire Boulevard will only provide IRP services, which is expected to create shorter wait times for the more than 2,400 IRP customers who visit that office each month.
