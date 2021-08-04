El Puente Hispano responds to Cabarrus County Schools Vice Chairman Tim Furr

CONCORD - Cabarrus County School Board Vice Chair Tim Furr has come under fire after a statement made during Monday's meeting. He said COVID-19 would not be controlled unless the government stops illegal immigrants from entering the United States and spreading the virus.
In response El Puente Hispano Board of Directors issued this statement:
"It is unfortunate that the blame for the spread of COVID falls on one group based solely on assumptions. The ignorance of this statement is clearly shown through the data and the facts that this global pandemic has affected people of all nationalities, all socioeconomic levels, political positions, and ages. Our organization remains committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 through our regular vaccination clinics and mask distribution and supports all public health measures recommended by the organizations in charge of the care and protection of our population.
"It should be noted that the pandemic is not only affecting the United States. Every country in the world is fighting daily to educate people and create awareness that communities cannot depend only on one group doing the right thing. We all must do our part to keep each other safe. Comments like these do not help stop the spread; instead, it only causes misinformation and division. Studies by the CDC and other public health entities show that the only way to combat the virus is by vaccinating as many people as possible to achieve community immunity.
"No study or data proves the accusations made during the Cabarrus County Board of Education meeting are backed by science, and it is regrettable that these comments come from a person who is in a position to make decisions towards the safety and stability of our children. We hope to vote for leaders in the future that can serve as an example of unity for our community, not divide it."