El Puente Hispano responds to Cabarrus County Schools Vice Chairman Tim Furr

CONCORD - Cabarrus County School Board Vice Chair Tim Furr has come under fire after a statement made during Monday's meeting. He said COVID-19 would not be controlled unless the government stops illegal immigrants from entering the United States and spreading the virus.

In response El Puente Hispano Board of Directors issued this statement:

"It is unfortunate that the blame for the spread of COVID falls on one group based solely on assumptions. The ignorance of this statement is clearly shown through the data and the facts that this global pandemic has affected people of all nationalities, all socioeconomic levels, political positions, and ages. Our organization remains committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 through our regular vaccination clinics and mask distribution and supports all public health measures recommended by the organizations in charge of the care and protection of our population.