Elder Orphan Care celebrates 10 years of ministry

Elder Orphan Care, a local non-profit who ministers to the elderly in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties will celebrate its 10th Anniversary on Sunday, May 23.

What is an elder orphan anyway? A local nonprofit group adheres to the premise that an orphan does not have to be a child. Anyone who does not have the security of care and safety qualifies for the title. Elder Orphan Care provides help and hope to older adults age 60+ who are homebound and in need of basic necessities.

In 2011, Elder Orphan Care began partnering with local pastors in Romania to provide care for older adults who, for various reasons, had found themselves homeless and frail. Now, 10 years later, that outreach is still going strong. Thousands of homeless elderly folks in Romania have been given a safe place to live, food in their bellies, medical care, and a community of friends.

After careful prayer and planning, in 2016, Elder Orphan Care began an outreach in Cabarrus County to come alongside other agencies and fill gaps in the care of older adults. Over the last five years that outreach has grown exponentially and has extended to include Rowan County. They are now partnering with Cooperative Christian Ministry, Cannon Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, UNCC, Pfeiffer University, Community Paramedics, and local churches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}