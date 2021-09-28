Elder Orphan Care’s Roll ‘N Stroll coming soon

It’s time again for Elder Orphan Care’s annual fundraiser – “Roll ‘N Stroll” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The event location is Crossroads Church on 220 George W. Liles Pkwy. in Concord. The day will feature an auto show, vendor fair, fun run, and 5K. Food will be available for purchase as well. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help purchase practical gifts that will be delivered to hundreds of older adults in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties during EOC’s “Stockings of Joy” outreach during the holidays. EOC is dependent on volunteers and donations to make this a reality.
The auto show will feature some classic cars from people in the community. Come out to meet the owners who will be showcasing their collector cars and trucks. Agape Timing will record the time for the official 5K event that is on the registry in Cabarrus County.
This is a family event, so bring all the kids out to spend the day. Enjoy a hotdog, chips and a drink and pick out your favorite sweets from the Bake Sale. Stop by the vendor tables and start your Christmas shopping. Some of the products that will be displayed during the event are fashion jewelry, Thirty-One, Scentsy, handcrafted natural soap, Tupperware, handmade crafts, books and greeting cards. The Silent Auction will feature a charcuterie board, a birdhouse, golf packages, a gift basket with all-natural soap & a lotion candle, gift cards from local restaurants and many other gift baskets.
Elder Orphan Care’s footprint in the community is growing exponentially. They are continuing their outreach in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties with their mobile pantry program, adapted tablets, and home safety modifications. EOC is in partnership with Cooperative Christian Ministry, Cannon Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels Rowan, local churches, and more community agencies.
According to 2019 records, approximately 6.904 people (26.4%) age 65+ live at or below poverty level in Cabarrus County and 9,043 people (34.8%) at the same age live in poverty in Rowan County. Elder Orphan Care is working diligently to assist these residents as time and funds allow. During the holidays, wish lists will be filled and delivered to many older adults who live below poverty level along with a Christmas meal. The proceeds from the “Roll ‘N Stroll” will fund this holiday event.
The Event Schedule
Auto Show 12-3 (sign in begins at 11) prizes awarded
Vendor fair 11-6
Food 11-6
Silent Auction 11-6
Fun Run 4:30
5K Run - 5pm prizes awarded
5K walk -5:10pm
Entry to the event is FREE.
• To register a car = $25.
• To register as a vendor = $25 and a donation to the silent auction
• To register for the Fun run = $10.
• To register for the 5K = $25.
$25 registrations received by October 1 will receive an event t-shirt.
Register on our website at elderorphancare.com/stockingsofjoy
For more information contact Tammy at tammy.blackburn@elderorphancare.com