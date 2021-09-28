Elder Orphan Care’s Roll ‘N Stroll coming soon

It’s time again for Elder Orphan Care’s annual fundraiser – “Roll ‘N Stroll” on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The event location is Crossroads Church on 220 George W. Liles Pkwy. in Concord. The day will feature an auto show, vendor fair, fun run, and 5K. Food will be available for purchase as well. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help purchase practical gifts that will be delivered to hundreds of older adults in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties during EOC’s “Stockings of Joy” outreach during the holidays. EOC is dependent on volunteers and donations to make this a reality.

The auto show will feature some classic cars from people in the community. Come out to meet the owners who will be showcasing their collector cars and trucks. Agape Timing will record the time for the official 5K event that is on the registry in Cabarrus County.