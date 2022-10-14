Election 2022 in Cabarrus: important dates to know

CONCORD – November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022.

Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at three county locations:

Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church St. N, Concord

Kannapolis Train Station, 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis

In Harrisburg at the Shoppes at Kings Grant, 10099 Weddington Rd., Unit 120-122, Concord

Dates and times are:

Oct. 20 through Nov. 4, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you vote at a One-Stop site, you may change your name or address. Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote. Registration is not available on Election Day.

Here’s a rundown of all the important dates for the municipal election:

Oct. 14, 2022: Last day to register (outside One-Stop Voting) or change your address (postmarked or hand-delivered by this day).

Oct. 20, 2022: One-Stop (Early) Voting begins.

Nov. 1, 2022: Last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot (by 5 p.m.)

Nov. 5, 2022: One-Stop (Early) Voting ends

Nov. 7, 2022: Last day to apply for absentee ballot for voters who expect to be unable to vote on Election Day due to sickness or physical disability

Nov. 8, 2022: Election Day, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8, 2022: All absentee ballots must be received at the Board of Elections Office (369 Church St. N, Concord) by 5 p.m.

Nov. 18, 2022: Election Canvass (11 a.m.)

Find sample ballots, voter registration or a variety of other information by visiting cabarruscounty.us/elections.

For more information, call 704-920-2860.