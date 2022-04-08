Electric vehicle charging stations now available at Kannapolis City Hall

The City of Kannapolis has installed its first electric vehicle charging stations.

Located at Kannapolis City Hall at 401 Laureate Way, the charging stations are conveniently located within walking distance of Atrium Health Ballpark and the restaurants and shops on West Avenue.

To use - park in one of the designated spaces, download the free Greenlots app. Enter your credit card information and the app activates the charger. A nominal fee will be assessed based on the amount of time your vehicle needs to be charged.

Once your vehicle is charging you can walk to the ballpark or visit any of the downtown restaurants and shops. You will receive a message from the Greenlots app when your vehicle is finished charging.

The electric charging stations are part of the City’s sustainability initiatives to continue to work towards a healthy environment and preserve our natural resources.

The City plans to add more charging stations in the near future.