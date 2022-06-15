Eli Lilly breaks ground on $1 billion, 600-job project in Concord

CONCORD — The Eli Lilly and Company broke ground on its Concord location Tuesday afternoon with local and state officials.

Gov. Roy Cooper attended the ceremony and said he was excited to see growth in the state and in Cabarrus County.

“We’re back,” the governor said. “The economic success we are seeing is not only a reflection of our great state and its people but of Concord and the Cabarrus County community.”

The billion-dollar pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is set to bring in 600 jobs to the city of Concord. The expected average wage for those positions is $70,000, almost $30,000 above Cabarrus County’s average wage. Cooper said it was a win to have high-paying jobs come to the area.

The majority of those jobs are expected to deal directly with manufacturing.

“This is something we have wanted to see. Pharmaceutical manufacturing provides great-paying jobs,” the governor said.

Lilly CEO David Ricks said the Indiana-based company also plans to work with local education programs to pull from for the facility’s workforce. Institutions like Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and University of North Carolina at Charlotte are expected to have programs to help students be prepared for the type of high-skill manufacturing required.

“Our array of public and private universities along with community colleges are the best in the country. The quality of life here, often when people move here, they want to stay. For employees often with companies that are located all over the country, North Carolina is where they want to be,” Cooper said.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch also spoke at the event. He said it is vital to have the educational component in the community to prepare workers.

“From the start, we have been talking with RCCC to make sure we know what they need to make sure our workforce is ready to go,” the mayor said.

Ricks also confirmed that Lilly is looking to hire locally for the facility. Lilly found great hiring success with its Research Triangle Park facility and hopes to see the same in Concord.

“We are new here,” Ricks said. “We’re four years in and with a second site. And as the governor said, the great mix with life sciences and the medical schools you have here, engineering talent, and the central location and easy logistics, it has been an attractive place to start a new site up the road, and we hope to replicate that here.”

This isn’t Lilly’s first facility in North Carolina. It also recently built a location in the Research Triangle, bringing in more than 400 jobs to that area. That site is set to start making medications soon, Ricks confirmed.

Dusch said that this is the first pharmaceutical manufacturing facility to be in Concord. Lilly has made 17 new medicines in the last eight years, according to CEO David Ricks. The Concord facility will directly be dealing with medications for things like diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is so important to have this,” Dusch said. “We are offering something to our community that we have never had before. It doesn’t just bring in the 600-plus employees for the plant. But it also brings in those who will help with support coming in for the auxiliary needs.”

The new facility will spread across 800,000 square feet in five buildings. It will include manufacturing, logistics and packaging, a quality control lab, and a central utilities plant. Lilly has purchased just over 400 acres of land at the old Philip Morris site for the location.

Over a 12-year period, the project’s economic impact to the state is estimated to be $5.7 billion, according to the Department of Commerce.

Construction on the site is expected to start this spring and Ricks said medications could start to roll out in 2024. Hiring will also take place over the next two and a half years.