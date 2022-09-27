Enter the Kannapolis Police Department Children’s Coloring Contest

KANNAPOLIS – Here's a chance to show your artistic abilities. The City of Kannapolis Police Department is hosting a children’s coloring contest.

Children between the ages of 4 and 10, are encouraged to enter the contest by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Children may use anything (crayons, markers, paint, to color the Kannapolis Police Department’s uniform patch. The Top Three winners will receive gifts.

Submit your entry by delivering it in person to the Kannapolis Police Department (401 Laureate Way). The police department lobby is open 24/7. You may also mail it to Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, N.C. 28081 or you can email it as an attachment to cwaller@kannapolisnc.gov.

Contest Guidelines

Download the coloring page by visiting www.kannapolisnc.gov.

You may print the coloring page on any size of paper.

You may use any materials to color the page.

You must be a Kannapolis resident between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.

Your submission must include your name, age, telephone number and email address. You may attach this information or include it on the back of the coloring template