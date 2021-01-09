Entwistle becomes partner at Hartsell & Williams

During his time at Campbell University, Entwistle was a standout mock trial participant and was among a team of students to win the Mock Trial National Championship known as the South Texas Challenge. “While in college, through many of my extracurricular activities, I learned what it felt like to be there for very worthy people who do not always get a fair shot at certain aspects of life,” stated Entwistle. “One of the reasons I became a lawyer is because I feel that it is important for someone to have an advocate on their side who is willing to fight for them and represent their interests.”