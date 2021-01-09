Entwistle becomes partner at Hartsell & Williams

Hartsell & Williams, P.A. announced the promotion of Austin “Dutch” Entwistle III as a partner of our firm effective January 1, 2021.
Entwistle joined Hartsell & Williams, P.A. in September 2017 after graduating from Campbell University School of Law. His practice areas at the firm includes civil litigation, estate litigation, real property disputes and appeals.
During his time at Campbell University, Entwistle was a standout mock trial participant and was among a team of students to win the Mock Trial National Championship known as the South Texas Challenge. “While in college, through many of my extracurricular activities, I learned what it felt like to be there for very worthy people who do not always get a fair shot at certain aspects of life,” stated Entwistle. “One of the reasons I became a lawyer is because I feel that it is important for someone to have an advocate on their side who is willing to fight for them and represent their interests.”
Entwistle is a Concord, North Carolina native, who is passionate about his family, friends, and community. He strives to not only serve those in need but to also offer counsel to people experiencing difficult times.
“Becoming a partner in Hartsell & Williams, P.A. is an honor,” says Entwistle. “I look forward to continuing to provide legal services to the community I call home.”
“We are delighted to promote Dutch,” stated Merritt White, Senior Partner at Hartsell & Williams, P.A. “He has shown an outstanding commitment to clients and promoting the values of our firm. We are committed to providing top quality legal work for our clients and service to Cabarrus County. With his experience and dynamic personality, we are excited that Dutch will continue the traditions of Hartsell & Williams.”