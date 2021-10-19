 Skip to main content
Epworth UMC Women hosting quilt show Saturday
Epworth UMC Women hosting quilt show Saturday

  • Updated
Quilt show

Jewell Parker, co-chair of the Epworth United Methodist Women sponsored quilt show, proudly displays one of the many quilts she is exhibiting in the show this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. The quilt show is at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Rd, NE.

The United Methodist Women of Epworth will host a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the church.

See the quilts and hear the stories behind them. The event is free. There will be a silent auction for a quilt and a resource table with proceeds benefiting missions.

Also there is a drawing for a Christmas quilt that will be held Nov. 14. For information call Lynn Tesh 704-425-8718 or Jewell Parker 704-918-7250.

