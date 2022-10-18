Epworth United Women in Faith to host quilt show and bazaar.

CONCORD — The United Women in Faith of Epworth United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Quilt Show and Bazaar Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Epworth UMC, 1030 Burrage Rd., Concord. There is no cost to attend this event.

Beautiful pieced quilts with their historical data will be displayed throughout the church building and handcrafted and bazaar items will be sold in the church Fellowship Hall. Baked goods and One More Time Around items will be offered for sale in the Widenhouse Building located behind the main church building.

Anyone who makes a donation to the Epworth United Women in Faith will have their name entered into a drawing for a beautiful, queen-size Jacob's Ladder quilt made by Epworth's Fellowship and Fabric group. The drawing will take place at the end of the show. Guests can also bid on silent auction items.

Proceeds from this event benefit local charities including Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, the Concord Bible Teachers Association, and the Cabarrus Women's Center. Proceeds also support United Women in Faith local, district, and international missions serving women and children.

For information, contact Jewell Parker at 704-918-7250