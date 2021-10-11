 Skip to main content
Epworth women hosting quilt show
Epworth women hosting quilt show

  Updated
Quilt Show

The United Methodist Women of Epworth will host a quilt show Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

See the quilts and hear the stories behind them. The event is free.

There will be a silent auction for a quilt and a resource table with proceeds benefiting missions. Also there is a drawing for a Christmas quilt that will be held Nov. 14.

For information call Lynn Tesh 704-425-8718 or Jewell Parker 704-918-7250.

