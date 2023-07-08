Hot Dog Sale
Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a Hot Dog Sale on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.
JOY picnic
Mt. Mitchell UMC will be hosting JOY (Just Older Youth) on Monday, July 17 at noon. The event will be held at Yost Park Picnic Shelter, next to the church at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis.
Vacation Bible School
Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.