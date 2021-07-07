'Everybody knew Lamar': longest-serving former Concord councilperson dies

Someone who remembers Barrier's tackling days on the field is former Concord City Councilperson David Phillips. He and Barrier grew up about a half a block away from one another in the same neighborhood.

"Because it was shortly after the war, there was a whole bumper crop of us baby boomers that lived in that neighborhood, and there were always 15 or 20 kids to play with," Phillips said. "I remember Lamar always loved to play football, but we all enjoyed playing baseball, football and basket ball, just anything we could think of."

He and Barrier later attended Concord High School, but after graduation, Phillips didn't see him until they were both on the Concord City Council. But Phillips said Barrier was the same people-loving, humorous guy that he was all those years ago.

Phillips remembered that when the council was in closed session, Barrier was always quick with a joke and would occasionally cut up, keeping a smile on faces, even when he disagreed with people.

"Lamar never held a grudge even when he disagreed, he just didn't do that," Phillips said.

And there was one thing Phillips said he will always remember about Lamar.