'Everybody knew Lamar': longest-serving former Concord councilperson dies

"He just knew everybody, and everybody knew Lamar," said former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett.
Padgett and several other community leaders spoke with the Independent Tribune Wednesday, July 7, to remember the legacy and impact of former and longest-serving Concord City Council person William Lamar Barrier.
It was announced Tuesday, July 6, that Barrier, 72, had passed away at his home after being recently diagnosed with incurable chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
Padgett, a long time colleague and friend, said Barrier's greatest legacy in the Concord community was his impact on its people.
"When you are so well known in the community that peopel don't use your last name, they just say 'Lamar' — just think how long it takes to build that kind of reputation. Few of us will ever have that," Padgett said.
Whether with a wink or just a nod, Padgett said Barrier made everyone feel acknowledged. And that went both ways. During both Padgett and Barrier's terms, the council and mayor began ride on a vintage Concord fire truck during the Christmas Parade, and in the eyes of the city council, there definitely seemed to be a crowd favorite.
"The rest of the council would just joke with Lamar about how many people would holler at him," Padgett joked. "More peopel hollered at Lamar than they did at Santa Claus."
Barrier's way with people also helped during his career. After serving stateside with the Medical Company USAMEDDAC 3rd U.S. Army at Ft. Gordon, Georgia during the Vietnam War, he went to the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He later spent decades at the Wilkinson Funeral Home. And at the time of his death, he was the funeral director and manager of Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery.
With the way funerals run in the south — visitations, viewings and services — he got to know thousands of people often on some of the most somber days in their lives. With his career, it wasn't a surprise when he helped to raise money for and be a founding member of the Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. He was later a board member and chairman. Padgett said Barrier's involvement in hospice fit with his professional experience.
"I can't imagine what Cabarrus County would have done all these years without hospice," Padgett said. "He understood that there was a period before, when people were suffering in their last days, and they needed a place to go for care and the family also needed a place for them to go so they could be cared for."
During his last weeks, Barrier received care from the same Hospice he helped found.
But while Barrier had a long mortuary career, he was also recognized by the State of North Carolina as its longest serving city councilman and was honored by the U.S. Congress with a reading of his service into the Congressional Record in 2017, after 32 years of service. Barrier was first elected to the Concord City Council in 1985 and represented District 5 and was unopposed in seven consecutive elections.
During that time, Barrier saw Concord grow exponentially, not only in population but economically.
The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport renames its commercial airport terminal after Councilman Lamar Barrier, one of the longest serving council members in the state.
It was recently announced that the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport's commercial airport terminal building was named after Barrier. Years ago when the idea came before the Concord City Council to go commercial with the airport, Barrier was the one to put forward the motion for approval, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch remembered while speaking with the Independent Tribune.
Dush opened the city council's Tuesday work session announcing Barrier's death and spoke about his long and dedicated time on council. He also stated that the North Carolina Metro Mayors Coalition and North Carolina League of Municipalities have offered condolences and stated that Barrier was instrumental during his time on city council. For Dusch, finding out about Barrier's death has hit hard.
"I feel it in my heart," Dusch said. "I have known Lamar my whole life. He served with my father when he was an alderman. I have known him forever, and I have watched him be a part of our community."
But Dusch also remembers Barrier for his love of the Concord High School Spiders. A graduate of Concord High School where he played football, Barrier was an avid supporter of the team.
"I remember when the Concord Spiders went to the state championship," Dusch said smiling. "He was right there with them the whole way through."
Someone who remembers Barrier's tackling days on the field is former Concord City Councilperson David Phillips. He and Barrier grew up about a half a block away from one another in the same neighborhood.
"Because it was shortly after the war, there was a whole bumper crop of us baby boomers that lived in that neighborhood, and there were always 15 or 20 kids to play with," Phillips said. "I remember Lamar always loved to play football, but we all enjoyed playing baseball, football and basket ball, just anything we could think of."
He and Barrier later attended Concord High School, but after graduation, Phillips didn't see him until they were both on the Concord City Council. But Phillips said Barrier was the same people-loving, humorous guy that he was all those years ago.
Phillips remembered that when the council was in closed session, Barrier was always quick with a joke and would occasionally cut up, keeping a smile on faces, even when he disagreed with people.
"Lamar never held a grudge even when he disagreed, he just didn't do that," Phillips said.
And there was one thing Phillips said he will always remember about Lamar.
"I think no matter what he did or what his position was, his heart was always in the right place, and he voted the way he felt was best for the community. He didn't care if he was the only vote against something or the only vote for something. He voted his convictions, and I think that is a great trait for any elected official," Phillips said. "We were all were elected to vote for the city not for what we personally wanted to do, and Lamar certainly held to that."
Barrier has a surviving wife of 45 years, Christine Cruse Barrier, daughter Rebekah Barrier Helms, son Blair Jordan Barrier, grandson Hayden William Scott Barrier, granddaughter Audrey Taylor-Leigh Helms, and his two sisters Delinda Barrier Rodgers and Kathy Barrier.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 Branchview Drive, where he was a lifelong member and deacon. Officiating will be Dr. James Collier with eulogies by Alfred M. Brown Jr. and Karen Cobb.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or CVAN, P.O. Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026-1749.