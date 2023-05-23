CONCORD – A Memorial Day weekend tradition is back, and that means more traffic.

Thousands of race fans will be populating the roadways in northeast Mecklenburg County and southwest Cabarrus County this week leading up to the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is preparing for increased traffic on Interstate 85, U.S. 29, N.C. 49, and Bruton Smith Boulevard.

NCDOT will use overhead message signs and portable message signs to alert motorists of potential problem areas and suggested alternate routes around incidents and congestion. The Department advises motorists to check for real-time traffic information by going to DriveNC.gov.

Bruton Smith Boulevard often sees the most traffic volume because mobile direction services and GPS devices typically direct users to this route. NCDOT advises motorists to follow U.S. 29 instead to reduce delays getting to the speedway.

Best routes to the Speedway

The following are suggested routes for motorists heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway:

• From South Carolina: Take I-77 North to the I-485 outer loop (Exit 1B) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33).

• From west of Charlotte: Take I-85 North to I-485 (Exit 30) and follow I-485 Inner to U.S. 29 North. An alternate route is I-85 North to Poplar Tent Road (Exit 52) to Pitts School Road to U.S. 29 South.

• From east of Charlotte: Take the I-485 outer loop to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33); and

• From north of Charlotte: Take I-85 South to George W. Liles Parkway (Exit 54) to U.S. 29 South.

Commuters be aware

Commuters who use I-85 through this area should adjust their driving time or, if possible, use an alternate route, especially during the weekend.

After race events, all traffic will be directed away from the speedway. Motorists should always follow the direction of law enforcement.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media