Experts are predicting a brutal flu season

The CDC recommends getting your flu shot in early fall, between now and the end of October. By getting your flu shot by the end of this month, it gives your immune system enough time to prepare itself before flu activity peaks, which is usually between December and February.

Similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, it takes about two weeks after you’ve had your flu vaccine for your immune system to respond. By getting your flu shot now, you are giving your body adequate time to build immunity before we begin seeing our cases take off.

In addition to getting your flu shot, you should continue to wear a mask in public places and maintain good hand hygiene, especially after coughing and sneezing. If you’re sick, please stay home and avoid close contact with other people to prevent spreading the flu.