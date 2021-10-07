Experts are predicting a brutal flu season

This year’s flu season will be particularly brutal, experts say. Usually, flu seasons are easier to handle when some portion of the population has a natural immunity; however, since many Americans spent last fall and winter relentlessly washing hands and socially distancing, fewer people than normal got the flu. That means this year that an above-average number of people will now be at a higher risk.
Scientists usually develop the annual influenza vaccines based on the composition of the flu strains that circulated the year before. However, due to last year’s flu cases being so abnormally low, it means that it will trickier to make this year’s vaccine. When vaccines are “well-matched” to the circulating flu virus, they can reduce the risk of illness by between 40% and 60%, according to the CDC.
Another challenge for this year is the potential of the flu and COVID-19 circulating at the same time. Recently, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh used a mathematical model to determine what a worst-case scenario could look like for this flu season based on our country’s current environment. With this model, the researchers determined that this flu season could result in as many as 600,000 hospitalizations nationwide, especially if people do not get vaccinated against the flu and this year’s strain is especially contagious. To put this into perspective, that’s about three times as many flu-related hospitalizations as the U.S. typically sees in a year.
The CDC recommends getting your flu shot in early fall, between now and the end of October. By getting your flu shot by the end of this month, it gives your immune system enough time to prepare itself before flu activity peaks, which is usually between December and February.
Similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, it takes about two weeks after you’ve had your flu vaccine for your immune system to respond. By getting your flu shot now, you are giving your body adequate time to build immunity before we begin seeing our cases take off.
In addition to getting your flu shot, you should continue to wear a mask in public places and maintain good hand hygiene, especially after coughing and sneezing. If you’re sick, please stay home and avoid close contact with other people to prevent spreading the flu.
Like COVID-19, the flu spreads primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. In rare cases, the flu virus can also spread on surfaces. Many people are more lax now about wearing masks and social distancing compared to last year; and because of this, the CDC is also warning that it’s possible to get infected with both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously. They have similar symptoms — such as fever, chills or cough — so getting tested if and when you start feeling bad is of the utmost importance. If it is the flu, you can at least get an antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu, that will help subside your symptoms and reduce the number days that you could be sick.
We know that the constant vigilance of practicing the 3Ws is growing old for everyone, but these three simple steps are why so many people avoided getting sick last year and could help you avoid both COVID-19 and the flu this year.
Editor’s note: If you haven’t gotten this season’s flu shot, most pharmacies in Cabarrus and Rowan counties have them as well other locations.