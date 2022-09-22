Explore Cabarrus welcomes Nick Dorney as visitor services manager

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Nick Dorney as Visitor Services Manager. In this role, Dorney oversees operations of the Cabarrus County Visitor Information Center in Concord and manages logistics to represent the destination at local and regional events. He joins the Explore Cabarrus team with experience in guest services, operations, special event logistics and management at prominent attractions in the Southeast.

“Nick’s qualifications in working at venues with such rich history like The Blues Hall of Fame and the Ryman will certainly enhance our efforts to curate a welcoming atmosphere that shares the story of our destination in memorable ways,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Dorney most recently served as Director of The Blues Foundation’s Blues Hall of Fame Museum. Prior to his time in Memphis, he held the role of Visitor Services Associate at Historic Brattonsville in Rock Hill, South Carolina. His experience also includes several roles at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium including Museum Guide, Museum Lead, Manager on Duty, and Assistant Manager of Museum & Tours. Dorney graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.

The Cabarrus County Visitor Information Center is located at 10099 Weddington Road, Suite 102 in Concord, North Carolina. For more information including hours of operation, visit www.ExploreCabarrus.com.